ESSENDON has pulled a late selection shock, omitting former captain Dyson Heppell from the starting 22 and naming him as the tactical substitute.

Andrew Phillips replaces Heppell in the side, while Cooper Hamilton has been named as the Giants' sub.

Heppell was subbed off two weeks ago against Gold Coast, with coach Brad Scott later saying tactical resting would be a feature of Heppell’s year, to help manage him through the season.

Both the Bombers and Giants are looking to bounce back when they meet in an important Easter Sunday clash at Marvel Stadium.

The Bombers suffered their first loss of the season to St Kilda in round three, while the Giants slipped to back-to-back defeats after falling to Carlton.

Adam Kingsley's side has dealt with some controversy leading into the encounter after Stephen Coniglio found himself at the centre of talk around the dissent rule.

Match Previews R4: Essendon v GWS Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Bombers and Giants at Marvel Stadium

Melbourne looks to be finding its groove early in the season and should have too much firepower when it makes the trip to face West Coast at Optus Stadium.

The Demons are coming off an impressive 50-point thrashing of Sydney, while the Eagles lost the Western Derby – and seven players to injury – in a brutal game.

The Giants have forced Aaron Cadman to wait at least one more week for his debut, with the No.1 pick on he emergency list ahead of the Giants' clash with Essendon. Defender Adam Kennedy is the side's sole inclusion with James Peatling omitted and Hamilton named as sub.

Defender Brandon Zerk-Thatcher has broken back into Essendon's side to face the Giants, while Massimo D'Ambrosio comes out after being omitted.

Kysaiah Pickett will return from his two-game suspension, and with Ben Brown out injured, Melbourne has recalled key forward Tom McDonald for its clash with a battered West Coast, while the Eagles have called in the big guns to replace a host of injured stars, with Elliot Yeo headlining six inclusions.

Match Previews R4: West Coast v Melbourne Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Eagles and Demons at Optus Stadium

Essendon v Greater Western Sydney at Marvel Stadium, 2.10pm AEST

LATE CHANGES

Essendon: Dyson Heppell (tactical sub) replaced by Andrew Phillips in selected side

Greater Western Sydney: None

SUBSTITUTES

Essendon: Dyson Heppell

Greater Western Sydney: Cooper Hamilton