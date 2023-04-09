Jack Viney and Jamaine Jones during the 2022 clash between Melbourne and West Coast. Picture: AFL Photos

Melbourne looks to be finding its groove early in the season and is expected to have too much firepower when it makes the trip to face West Coast at Optus Stadium.

The Demons are coming off an impressive 50-point thrashing of Sydney, while the Eagles lost the Western Derby – and seven players to injury – in a brutal game.

EAGLES v DEMONS Follow it LIVE

Kysaiah Pickett has returned from his two-game suspension, and with Ben Brown out injured, Melbourne has recalled key forward Tom McDonald.

The Eagles have called in the big guns to replace a host of injured stars, with Elliot Yeo headlining six inclusions.

Josh Rotham (Eagles) and James Jordan (Demons) are the substitutes.

West Coast v Melbourne at Optus Stadium, 3.20pm AWST

NO LATE CHANGES

