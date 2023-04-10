GEELONG will be desperate to get its season going when it takes on arch-rival Hawthorn in their traditional Easter Monday blockbuster at the MCG.

The Cats, the reigning premiers, have remarkably started the season with three straight losses and were the only winless team entering round four.

CATS v HAWKS Follow it LIVE

They will be eager to get a win on the board when they take on the Hawks, who have been tipped to struggle this year.

Hawthorn recorded its first win of 2023 last week by beating North Melbourne in Launceston.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Match Previews R4: Geelong v Hawthorn Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the Easter Monday clash between the Cats and Hawks at the MCG

The Cats get a few important players back with Mitch Duncan, Jake Kolodjashnij and Rhys Stanley in, while Tanner Bruhn and Ollie Henry were axed and Jon Ceglar (managed) and Sam De Koning (concussion) also made way.

The Hawks are unchanged, with Chad Wingard among the emergencies and potentially their sub.