OLLIE Henry will play as the substitute in Geelong's Easter Monday clash against Hawthorn this afternoon.

Henry, recruited from Collingwood in the off-season, was listed as 'omitted' from the Cats squad on Friday and was then named in the club's VFL side to face Box Hill this morning.

But he didn't play in the curtain-raiser at the MCG and will instead take his place in the senior side as the sub.

CATS v HAWKS Follow it LIVE

Hawthorn will go in unchanged, with Chad Wingard the sub.

The Henry situation is the latest puzzling selection issue this week arising from the new sub rule, which requires clubs to name a squad of 22 during the week and then confirm their sub - a 23rd player - on game day.

Similarly to Henry, Richmond 'omitted' Trent Cotchin during the week despite always planning to use him as the sub. Essendon went down a different path, naming Dyson Heppell in its 22 before relegating him to the sub role on game day.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Match Previews R4: Geelong v Hawthorn Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the Easter Monday clash between the Cats and Hawks at the MCG

"We didn't drop Ollie, Ollie will be the sub," Geelong coach Chris Scott said on Sunday.

"That's just a quirk in the system that I'm sure will be cleared up at some point.

"It's a minor frustration ... and I get it for those guys who have to be named out of the team but are actually not."

The Cats, the reigning premiers, have remarkably started the season with three straight losses and were the only winless team entering round four.

They will be eager to get a win on the board when they take on the Hawks, who have been tipped to struggle this year.

Hawthorn recorded its first win of 2023 last week by beating North Melbourne in Launceston.