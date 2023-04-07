GREATER Western Sydney has forced No.1 pick Aaron Cadman to wait at least one more week for his debut, while Melbourne has recalled key forward Tom McDonald for its clash with a battered West Coast.

Cadman has been named on the emergency list for the Giants ahead of their clash with Essendon, with defender Adam Kennedy the side's sole inclusion. Cooper Hamilton and James Peatling have both been omitted.

Defender Brandon Zerk-Thatcher has broken back into Essendon's side to face the Giants, while Massimo D'Ambrosio comes out after being omitted.

The Eagles have called in the cavalry to replace a host of injured stars, with Elliot Yeo headlining six inclusions for the Eagles as they prepare to host the Demons.

Brady Hough, Connor West, Greg Clark, Luke Edwards and Jai Culley join Yeo in replacing Dom Sheed, Campbell Chesser, Jamie Cripps, Liam Ryan, Luke Shuey, Alex Witherden and Jeremy McGovern on the sidelines.

Jeremy McGovern reaches for his injured hamstring during West Coast's loss to Fremantle in round three, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The Demons will be without key forward Ben Brown, who was subbed off with a back issue during the third quarter of last week's win over Sydney. McDonald has been recalled to the side after one week in the VFL, while Kysaiah Pickett returns from his two-game suspension.

Midfielder James Jordon has been omitted after just one game.

Meanwhile, Josh Weddle (injured) has withdrawn from Hawthorn’s Easter Monday game against Geelong, with James Blanck named in the Hawks' extended squad.

Sunday, April 9

Essendon v Greater Western Sydney at Marvel Stadium, 2.10pm AEST

ESSENDON

In: B.Zerk-Thatcher

Out: M.D'Ambrosio (omitted), N.Hind (sub)

Last week's sub: Nick Hind

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: A.Kennedy

Out: C.Hamilton (omitted), J.Peatling (omitted)

Last week's sub: Conor Stone

West Coast v Melbourne at Optus Stadium, 3.20pm AWST

WEST COAST

In: B.Hough, E.Yeo, C.West, G.Clark, L.Edwards, J.Culley

Out: C.Chesser (knee), J.Cripps (ankle), L.Ryan (hamstring), L.Shuey (hamstring), D.Sheed (throat), A.Witherden (concussion), J.McGovern (hamstring)

Last week's sub: Elijah Hewett

MELBOURNE

In: T.McDonald, K.Pickett

Out: B.Brown (back), J.Jordon (omitted), J.Melksham (sub)

Last week's sub: Jake Melksham

Monday, April 10

Geelong v Hawthorn at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST

GEELONG

In: J.Kolodjashnij, M.Duncan, R.Stanley, B.Parfitt

Out: S.De Koning (concussion)

Last week's sub: Gary Rohan

HAWTHORN

In: C.Wingard, J.Koschitzke, J.Blanck

Out: Nil

Last week's sub: Lachie Bramble