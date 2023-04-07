Jarrod Berry celebrates a goal during Brisbane's round four win over Collingwood at The Gabba on April 6, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

BRISBANE changed its mindset ahead of playing Collingwood on Thursday night, and it's something you can expect for the rest of the season, said Lions wingman Jarrod Berry.

Entering the match with a 1-2 record and fresh off a loss against the Western Bulldogs, Berry revealed how Brisbane flipped its attitude to spark the 33-point win.

"We're probably a scalp for a lot of teams at the moment," he said.

"We were like that a few years back when we weren't doing too well, and we were always getting up for games and trying to take scalps.

"We're the hunted now, we're not hunting.

"We spoke about that a lot in our meetings and have spoken about changing our mindset to being the hunters, so that's what you can expect for the rest of the year."

It's a mindset coach Chris Fagan referenced in his post-match press conference, crediting the Lions' willingness to defend with aggression as a major reason for victory.

"I think the reason we won the game was that we were brave enough to come forward and get some intercepts on the handball chains, and we were able to score off those," Fagan said.

"You've got to do that well against them; if you retreat, they’ll just run straight through you.

"I thought we attacked that part of the game well … in that second quarter in particular, when we got a pretty decent score on the board, that was critical to it."

Berry played a strong role in the win, gathering 21 disposals, taking seven marks and kicking a goal in the match-shaping second term.

His intercept deep in defence early in the quarter started a chain of possessions that led to a Darcy Wilmot goal, and his clever positioning and hard work was rewarded with a Hugh McCluggage handball and easy finish to give the Lions the lead minutes later.

The 25-year-old said it was nice to see Eric Hipwood and Joe Daniher respond to criticism during the week with strong showings, and believed the Lions had one particular area to focus on ahead of facing North Melbourne next Saturday in Gather Round.

"I wouldn't say our effort is going up and down, that's consistent, we just need to piece together our offence now and keep moving the ball how we want to."