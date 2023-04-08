CARLTON forward Harry McKay has been offered a one-match ban for striking North Melbourne young gun Harry Sheezel on Good Friday.
McKay made contact with Sheezel's head late in the final quarter of the Blues' 23-point victory.
He has been charged with striking, with the incident graded as careless conduct, medium impact and high contact, resulting in a one-game ban.
If the Blues accept the suspension, McKay will miss Carlton's clash against Adelaide in Gather Round.
McKay helped the Blues to their win over North by kicking four goals, while Charlie Curnow booted six.