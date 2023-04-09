Tom Lynch is tackled during the round four clash between Richmond and the Western Bulldogs at the MCG on April 8, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

STAR Richmond forward Tom Lynch is set for a lengthy stint on the sidelines after fracturing his right foot in Saturday's five-point loss to the Western Bulldogs.

Lynch will undergo surgery, and the Tigers will reassess the injury after that before putting a timeline on his return.

The 30-year-old kicked two goals in the opening term against the Bulldogs before sustaining the foot fracture in the second quarter.

He clearly struggled after that, tallying just two disposals in the second half.

He is also facing suspension for a heavy bump that concussed Western Bulldogs defender Alex Keath.

Lynch's injury is a huge blow to Richmond's hopes of becoming a genuine premiership threat this year.

The key forward kicked 63 goals last season in his best return since joining the Tigers at the end of 2018, and his absence will place extra pressure on veteran Jack Riewoldt.

Riewoldt was rested against the Bulldogs, and is set to return for next Friday's Gather Round clash with Sydney at Adelaide Oval.

Richmond sits outside of the top eight after opening their season with a win, two losses and a draw.