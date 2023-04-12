IS ST KILDA'S unbeaten run about to end? That's exactly what all of our tipsters reckon as Ross Lyon's men go up against Collingwood in the last game of Gather Round.
Four other teams are also getting no love from our experts, while the Thursday night clash between Adelaide and Carlton has divided opinion.
Cal Twomey is the only tipster to pick Hawthorn this week as he seeks a lift off the lower rungs of the ladder.
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Adelaide - 18 points
Fremantle
Sydney
Brisbane
Melbourne
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Greater Western Sydney
Collingwood
Last week: 6
Total: 22
SARAH BLACK
Carlton - 13 points
Gold Coast
Sydney
Brisbane
Melbourne
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Greater Western Sydney
Collingwood
Last week: 7
Total: 22
MATTHEW LLOYD
Adelaide - 20 points
Fremantle
Sydney
Brisbane
Melbourne
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Greater Western Sydney
Collingwood
Last week: 7
Total: 22
DAMIAN BARRETT
Carlton - 16 points
Fremantle
Sydney
Brisbane
Melbourne
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Greater Western Sydney
Collingwood
Last week: 6
Total: 20
MICHAEL WHITING
Carlton - 14 points
Gold Coast
Sydney
Brisbane
Melbourne
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Greater Western Sydney
Collingwood
Last week: 6
Total: 20
NAT EDWARDS
Carlton - 10 points
Fremantle
Sydney
Brisbane
Melbourne
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Greater Western Sydney
Collingwood
Last week: 7
Total: 19
JOSH GABELICH
Adelaide - two points
Fremantle
Sydney
Brisbane
Melbourne
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Greater Western Sydney
Collingwood
Last week: 5
Total: 19
CALLUM TWOMEY
Carlton - 21 points
Gold Coast
Sydney
Brisbane
Melbourne
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Hawthorn
Collingwood
Last week: 4
Total: 18
SARAH OLLE
Adelaide - 13 points
Fremantle
Sydney
Brisbane
Melbourne
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Greater Western Sydney
Collingwood
Last week: 5
Total: 18
KANE CORNES
Adelaide - 29 points
Fremantle
Sydney
Brisbane
Melbourne
Western Bulldogs
Geelong
Greater Western Sydney
Collingwood
Last week: 6
Total: 17
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Adelaide - five points
Fremantle
Sydney
Brisbane
Melbourne
Western Bulldogs
Geelong
Greater Western Sydney
Collingwood
Last week: 5
Total: 17
TOTALS
Adelaide 6-5 Carlton
Fremantle 8-3 Gold Coast
Richmond 0-11 Sydney
Brisbane 11-0 North Melbourne
Essendon 0-11 Melbourne
Port Adelaide 9-2 Western Bulldogs
Geelong 11-0 West Coast
Greater Western Sydney 10-1 Hawthorn
Collingwood 11-0 St Kilda