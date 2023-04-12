IS ST KILDA'S unbeaten run about to end? That's exactly what all of our tipsters reckon as Ross Lyon's men go up against Collingwood in the last game of Gather Round.

Four other teams are also getting no love from our experts, while the Thursday night clash between Adelaide and Carlton has divided opinion.

Cal Twomey is the only tipster to pick Hawthorn this week as he seeks a lift off the lower rungs of the ladder.

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Adelaide - 18 points 
Fremantle
Sydney
Brisbane
Melbourne 
Port Adelaide
Geelong 
Greater Western Sydney
Collingwood 

Last week: 6
Total: 22

SARAH BLACK

Carlton - 13 points 
Gold Coast
Sydney
Brisbane
Melbourne 
Port Adelaide
Geelong 
Greater Western Sydney
Collingwood 

Last week: 7
Total: 22

MATTHEW LLOYD

Adelaide - 20 points 
Fremantle
Sydney
Brisbane
Melbourne 
Port Adelaide
Geelong 
Greater Western Sydney
Collingwood 

Last week: 7
Total: 22

DAMIAN BARRETT

Carlton - 16 points 
Fremantle
Sydney
Brisbane
Melbourne 
Port Adelaide
Geelong 
Greater Western Sydney
Collingwood 

Last week: 6
Total: 20

MICHAEL WHITING

Carlton - 14 points 
Gold Coast
Sydney
Brisbane
Melbourne 
Port Adelaide
Geelong 
Greater Western Sydney
Collingwood 

Last week: 6
Total: 20

NAT EDWARDS

Carlton - 10 points 
Fremantle
Sydney
Brisbane
Melbourne 
Port Adelaide
Geelong 
Greater Western Sydney
Collingwood 

Last week: 7
Total: 19

JOSH GABELICH

Adelaide - two points 
Fremantle
Sydney
Brisbane
Melbourne 
Port Adelaide
Geelong 
Greater Western Sydney
Collingwood 

Last week: 5
Total: 19

CALLUM TWOMEY

Carlton - 21 points 
Gold Coast
Sydney
Brisbane
Melbourne 
Port Adelaide
Geelong 
Hawthorn
Collingwood 

Last week: 4
Total: 18

SARAH OLLE

Adelaide - 13 points 
Fremantle
Sydney
Brisbane
Melbourne 
Port Adelaide
Geelong 
Greater Western Sydney
Collingwood 

Last week: 5
Total: 18

KANE CORNES

Adelaide - 29 points 
Fremantle
Sydney
Brisbane
Melbourne 
Western Bulldogs
Geelong 
Greater Western Sydney
Collingwood 

Last week: 6
Total: 17

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Adelaide - five points 
Fremantle
Sydney
Brisbane
Melbourne 
Western Bulldogs
Geelong 
Greater Western Sydney
Collingwood 

Last week: 5
Total: 17

TOTALS

Adelaide 6-5 Carlton
Fremantle 8-3 Gold Coast
Richmond 0-11 Sydney
Brisbane 11-0 North Melbourne
Essendon 0-11 Melbourne
Port Adelaide 9-2 Western Bulldogs
Geelong 11-0 West Coast
Greater Western Sydney 10-1 Hawthorn
Collingwood 11-0 St Kilda