IS ST KILDA'S unbeaten run about to end? That's exactly what all of our tipsters reckon as Ross Lyon's men go up against Collingwood in the last game of Gather Round.

Four other teams are also getting no love from our experts, while the Thursday night clash between Adelaide and Carlton has divided opinion.

Cal Twomey is the only tipster to pick Hawthorn this week as he seeks a lift off the lower rungs of the ladder.

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Adelaide - 18 points

Fremantle

Sydney

Brisbane

Melbourne

Port Adelaide

Geelong

Greater Western Sydney

Collingwood

Last week: 6

Total: 22

SARAH BLACK

Carlton - 13 points

Gold Coast

Sydney

Brisbane

Melbourne

Port Adelaide

Geelong

Greater Western Sydney

Collingwood

Last week: 7

Total: 22

MATTHEW LLOYD

Adelaide - 20 points

Fremantle

Sydney

Brisbane

Melbourne

Port Adelaide

Geelong

Greater Western Sydney

Collingwood

Last week: 7

Total: 22

DAMIAN BARRETT

Carlton - 16 points

Fremantle

Sydney

Brisbane

Melbourne

Port Adelaide

Geelong

Greater Western Sydney

Collingwood

Last week: 6

Total: 20

MICHAEL WHITING

Carlton - 14 points

Gold Coast

Sydney

Brisbane

Melbourne

Port Adelaide

Geelong

Greater Western Sydney

Collingwood

Last week: 6

Total: 20

NAT EDWARDS

Carlton - 10 points

Fremantle

Sydney

Brisbane

Melbourne

Port Adelaide

Geelong

Greater Western Sydney

Collingwood

Last week: 7

Total: 19

JOSH GABELICH

Adelaide - two points

Fremantle

Sydney

Brisbane

Melbourne

Port Adelaide

Geelong

Greater Western Sydney

Collingwood

Last week: 5

Total: 19

CALLUM TWOMEY

Carlton - 21 points

Gold Coast

Sydney

Brisbane

Melbourne

Port Adelaide

Geelong

Hawthorn

Collingwood

Last week: 4

Total: 18

SARAH OLLE

Adelaide - 13 points

Fremantle

Sydney

Brisbane

Melbourne

Port Adelaide

Geelong

Greater Western Sydney

Collingwood

Last week: 5

Total: 18

KANE CORNES

Adelaide - 29 points

Fremantle

Sydney

Brisbane

Melbourne

Western Bulldogs

Geelong

Greater Western Sydney

Collingwood

Last week: 6

Total: 17

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Adelaide - five points

Fremantle

Sydney

Brisbane

Melbourne

Western Bulldogs

Geelong

Greater Western Sydney

Collingwood

Last week: 5

Total: 17

TOTALS

Adelaide 6-5 Carlton

Fremantle 8-3 Gold Coast

Richmond 0-11 Sydney

Brisbane 11-0 North Melbourne

Essendon 0-11 Melbourne

Port Adelaide 9-2 Western Bulldogs

Geelong 11-0 West Coast

Greater Western Sydney 10-1 Hawthorn

Collingwood 11-0 St Kilda