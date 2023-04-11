Michael Walters celebrates a goal during the round three clash between Fremantle and West Coast at Optus Stadium on April 2, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE is the latest club to condemn racist slurs aimed at players as Adelaide coach Matthew Nicks brands an abuser of Izak Rankine a coward.

Fremantle says Indigenous stars Michael Walters and Nathan Wilson have both been targets of online racial abuse.

The Dockers' incidents come just a day after Crows recruit Rankine was racially abused on social media.

Fremantle chief executive officer Simon Garlick says his club is appalled by the racist and homophobic abuse of Walters and Wilson.

"This unnecessary and disgusting abuse should not happen and it saddens me, and everyone at our club, that it does," Garlick said in a statement on Tuesday.

Nathan Wilson tackles Ben Keays during the R4 match between Fremantle and Adelaide at Adelaide Oval on April 8, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

"Individuals that hide behind fake accounts to hurt others are pathetic and we need to be able to curb this capability on social platforms.

"I urge fans ... call out racist and homophobic slurs for the abhorrent and archaic discourse that it is. It has no place in our game or in our community … enough is enough."

The AFL's integrity unit is investigating the abuse, along with the racial abuse of the Crows' Rankine in what Nicks said was a deliberate attempt to be "divisive".

The incidents come just weeks after Western Bulldogs forward Jamarra Ugle-Hagan was racially abused by a spectator and online.

Jamarra Ugle-Hagan: Black and proud The Yokayi Footy team pay homage to Jamara Ugle-Hagan's celebration against the Lions

Rankine was "holding up well" in the aftermath, Nicks told reporters on Tuesday.

"It's just a cowardly act," he said. "It's just someone who is trying to hurt. I see it as not really a person as such, it's someone sitting behind a keyboard.

"If someone is going to the trouble of covering up their identity, it's not an actual account, it's never been used - to me that's a sign that we're not actually dealing with a human being, we are dealing with someone who is just trying to be divisive."

Rankine's teammates and Crows staff have rallied around the goalsneak, who returned to South Australia this season after spending three years at Gold Coast.

Izak Rankine celebrates with fans after the R4 match between Adelaide and Fremantle at Adelaide Oval on April 8, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Nicks said the 22-year-old was a certain starter against Carlton in Thursday night's Adelaide Oval fixture.

"He has got 100 per cent support from everyone at the footy club," Nicks said.

"That is the best we can do for him at the moment and maybe getting out and having a game of football might help him with that.

"Things like this can bind you, a group come together, and we were able to show our support."

The AFL on Monday night condemned the racial abuse.

"There is no place in our game for anyone who vilifies our players," an AFL statement said.

"We stand with the club in calling out the racist comments, comments that cause significant hurt and harm for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples."