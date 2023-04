Charlie Curnow celebrates a goal during the R4 clash between Carlton and North Melbourne on April 7, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Sarah Olle join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- Could Curnow and Cameron kick a ton?

- All the fallout from a big night at the Tribunal

- How St Kilda's young brigade is thriving under Ross Lyon

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.