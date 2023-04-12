GETTABLE takes a South Australian focus this week for Gather Round.

Filmed from the Adelaide Oval, co-hosts Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge speak with Port Adelaide football boss Chris Davies about the club's future trade plans and get an update on a pair of uncontracted young guns.

Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge are joined in Adelaide by Power GM of Football Chris Davies and SA draft prospect Ashton Moir

They also speak with potential top-five pick Ashton Moir about his hot start to the season with SANFL side Glenelg, and find out more about where he picked up his freakish talents on both feet.

There's also updates on the massive rival offers made to one of the competition's brightest young prospects, and the pair analyse Adelaide's ongoing list build ahead of its Gather Round opener against the unbeaten Carlton on Thursday night.

Gettable is the new trade, draft and free agency podcast on AFL.com.au, the AFL Live Official App, or wherever you get your podcasts. The latest episode is live now.