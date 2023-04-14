Ned Moyle competes with Sean Darcy in the ruck during the R5 match between Gold Coast and Fremantle at Norwood Oval on April 14, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

WILL Brodie and Alex Sexton have been named as the subs ahead of Fremantle and Gold Coast's important early-season clash in the first half of a Friday double-header in Gather Round.

The Dockers and Suns are both 1-3 ahead of their meeting at Norwood Oval, with the losers sure to come under even greater scrutiny after a slow start to the season.

DOCKERS v SUNS Follow it LIVE

Both were eyeing a finals spot in 2023, but would be left with an enormous amount of work to do if they suffer a fourth loss to begin the campaign.

Fremantle's only win so far this season has come against an injury-hit West Coast in round three, while the Suns stunned Geelong but have otherwise been underwhelming.

Both teams have swung the axe with the Dockers dropping Liam Henry, Nathan O'Driscoll and Nathan Wilson, while the Suns have omitted Elijah Hollands, Hewago Oea and Joel Jeffrey.

FINAL TEAMS

Fremantle v Gold Coast at Norwood Oval, 4.40pm ACST



NO LATE CHANGES



SUBSTITUTES

Fremantle: Will Brodie

Gold Coast: Alex Sexton

Meanwhile, Sydney and Richmond have made mixed starts to the year ahead of their Friday night blockbuster at the Adelaide Oval.

TIGERS v SWANS Follow it LIVE

The Swans have lost back-to-back games to be 2-2, while the Tigers have just one win from four matches and have been hit by injuries.

Both sides have been hit by injuries with the Tigers without Tom Lynch, Toby Nankervis and Jack Graham, while the Swans have lost Lance Franklin, Dane Rampe and the McCartin brothers.

