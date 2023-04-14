WILL Gould will finally make his debut for Sydney in Friday night's clash against Richmond at Adelaide Oval.
Gould, a hard-running defender from Glenelg, joined the Swans in the 2019 national draft but has been stuck behind a host of first-choice players.
But with Sydney losing the likes of Dane Rampe and the McCartin brothers to injury last week, Gould will get the chance to run out in front of his family and friends.
The Swans have lost back-to-back games to be 2-2, while the Tigers have just one win from four matches and have also been hit by injuries.
The Tigers are without Tom Lynch, Toby Nankervis and Jack Graham.
Richmond v Sydney at Adelaide Oval, 7.40pm ACST
NO LATE CHANGES
SUBSTITUTES
Richmond: Maurice Rioli jnr
Sydney: Will Gould
TIGERS v SWANS Follow it LIVE
Fremantle v Gold Coast at Norwood Oval, 4.40pm ACST
NO LATE CHANGES
SUBSTITUTES
Fremantle: Will Brodie
Gold Coast: Alex Sexton
DOCKERS v SUNS Full match coverage and stats
