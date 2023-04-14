Will Gould in action during the VFL R2 match between Sydney and Casey at Casey Fields on April 2, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

WILL Gould will finally make his debut for Sydney in Friday night's clash against Richmond at Adelaide Oval.

Gould, a hard-running defender from Glenelg, joined the Swans in the 2019 national draft but has been stuck behind a host of first-choice players.

But with Sydney losing the likes of Dane Rampe and the McCartin brothers to injury last week, Gould will get the chance to run out in front of his family and friends.

The Swans have lost back-to-back games to be 2-2, while the Tigers have just one win from four matches and have also been hit by injuries.

The Tigers are without Tom Lynch, Toby Nankervis and Jack Graham.

Richmond v Sydney at Adelaide Oval, 7.40pm ACST

NO LATE CHANGES



SUBSTITUTES

Richmond: Maurice Rioli jnr

Sydney: Will Gould

TIGERS v SWANS Follow it LIVE

Fremantle v Gold Coast at Norwood Oval, 4.40pm ACST



NO LATE CHANGES



SUBSTITUTES

Fremantle: Will Brodie

Gold Coast: Alex Sexton

DOCKERS v SUNS Full match coverage and stats

