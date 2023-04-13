Nick Larkey leaves the field during the R4 match between North Melbourne and Carlton at Marvel Stadium on April 7, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

GATHER Round is finally here and it's yet another massive week of footy!

The round kicks off tonight with a blockbuster battle between hometown heroes Adelaide and second-placed Carlton at Adelaide Oval.

Gold Coast and Fremantle go head to head tomorrow as both teams seek to break their early-season funk, followed by a match-up between Sydney and Richmond in what is shaping as a huge double-header Friday.

Nat Edwards and Cal Twomey with the latest news in Adelaide ahead of Gather Round

Melbourne and Essendon feature on Saturday afternoon, with Port Adelaide looking to build on its last-gasp victory last week in a clash against the Western Bulldogs. The round concludes with another massive match between unbeaten St Kilda and up-and-comers Collingwood.

Check out the blog below for all the latest news and make sure you join The Traders from 6.15pm AEST as they bring you the Fantasy relevant news as the teams drop.

