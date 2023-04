Patrick Cripps leads Carlton off after the Blues' loss to Adelaide in round five, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- Crows ready to dream big, Blues cop reality check in Gather Round opener

- Last man standing? Swans limp into Friday night footy v Tigers

- 'Can't trust either of them': Who'll win Dockers v Suns?

- Nat gives an update on her Adelaide travels ahead of Gather Round

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.