Brodie Grundy tackles Dylan Shiel during the round five match between Essendon and Melbourne at Adelaide Oval on April 15, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

MELBOURNE key forward Ben Brown is a late out at Adelaide Oval ahead of the Gather Round clash against Essendon.

The 30-year-old has been replaced in the selected side by Jake Melksham.

BOMBERS v DEMONS Follow it LIVE

Brown injured his back against Sydney in round three and missed the trip to Perth last weekend to face West Coast.

After being named on Thursday night, Brown completed a training session with Max Gawn earlier on Saturday morning at an oval in Adelaide, under the watch of Melbourne assistant coaches Troy Chaplin and Greg Stafford.

Melbourne will go with veteran Tom McDonald and young gun Jacob van Rooyen for the second week in a row.

James Jordon and Nick Hind will be the starting subs for Melbourne and Essendon, respectively.

Essendon v Melbourne at Adelaide Oval, 3.40pm ACST



LATE CHANGES

Melbourne: Ben Brown replaced in the selected side by Jake Melksham



SUBSTITUTES

Essendon: Nick Hind

Melbourne: James Jordon

In the second half of the double-header at Adelaide Oval, Port Adelaide faces the Western Bulldogs as both eye their third win.

POWER v BULLDOGS Follow it LIVE

As Ryan Burton returns for the Power and captain Tom Jonas misses due to injury, the Bulldogs were dealt a major injury blow with Bailey Smith out, but Cody Weightman is in for his first game of 2023.

Brisbane v North Melbourne at Mount Barker, 12.40pm ACST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Brisbane: Jarryd Lyons

North Melbourne: Hugh Greenwood

LIONS v KANGAROOS Full match coverage and stats

