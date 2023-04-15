Toby McLean in action during the Western Bulldogs' clash against North Melbourne in a practice match on March 4, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

IN THE second half of the double-header at Adelaide Oval, Port Adelaide faces the Western Bulldogs as both eye their third win.

As Ryan Burton returns for the Power and captain Tom Jonas misses due to injury, the Bulldogs were dealt a major injury blow with Bailey Smith out, but Cody Weightman is in for his first game of 2023.

Port Adelaide v Western Bulldogs at Adelaide Oval, 7.20pm ACST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Port Adelaide: Jackson Mead

Western Bulldogs: Toby McLean

Essendon v Melbourne at Adelaide Oval, 3.40pm ACST



LATE CHANGES

Melbourne: Ben Brown replaced in the selected side by Jake Melksham



SUBSTITUTES

Essendon: Nick Hind

Melbourne: James Jordon

Brisbane v North Melbourne at Mount Barker, 12.40pm ACST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Brisbane: Jarryd Lyons

North Melbourne: Hugh Greenwood

