IN THE second half of the double-header at Adelaide Oval, Port Adelaide faces the Western Bulldogs as both eye their third win.
As Ryan Burton returns for the Power and captain Tom Jonas misses due to injury, the Bulldogs were dealt a major injury blow with Bailey Smith out, but Cody Weightman is in for his first game of 2023.
Port Adelaide v Western Bulldogs at Adelaide Oval, 7.20pm ACST
NO LATE CHANGES
SUBSTITUTES
Port Adelaide: Jackson Mead
Western Bulldogs: Toby McLean
Essendon v Melbourne at Adelaide Oval, 3.40pm ACST
LATE CHANGES
Melbourne: Ben Brown replaced in the selected side by Jake Melksham
SUBSTITUTES
Essendon: Nick Hind
Melbourne: James Jordon
Brisbane v North Melbourne at Mount Barker, 12.40pm ACST
NO LATE CHANGES
SUBSTITUTES
Brisbane: Jarryd Lyons
North Melbourne: Hugh Greenwood
