Dayne Zorko tackles Luke Davies-Uniacke during Brisbane's clash against North Melbourne in round five, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE has made a mixed start to 2023 and the Lions face another test when they take on North Melbourne.

The Lions and Kangaroos are both 2-2 heading into the clash at the picturesque Mount Barker.

LIONS v KANGAROOS Follow it LIVE

Brisbane has beaten Melbourne and Collingwood this season, but also lost to Port Adelaide and the Western Bulldogs.

Brisbane v North Melbourne at Mount Barker, 12.40pm ACST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Brisbane: Jarryd Lyons

North Melbourne: Hugh Greenwood

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Match Previews R5: Brisbane v North Melbourne Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Lions and Kangaroos at Mount Barker

The Kangaroos won their opening two games under Alastair Clarkson, although have suffered back-to-back losses to Hawthorn and Carlton.

While they have managed forward Jack Gunston, the Lions welcome back Daniel Rich, while the Roos are boosted by the returns of Ben McKay and Griffin Logue.

Essendon and Melbourne are both 3-1 ahead of their clash at Adelaide Oval.

BOMBERS v DEMONS Follow it LIVE

The Bombers will be without Sam Weideman, while the Dees have lost Jake Lever to injury as Ben Brown returns.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Match Previews R5: Essendon v Melbourne Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Bombers and Demons at Adelaide Oval

In the second half of the double-header at Adelaide Oval, Port Adelaide faces the Western Bulldogs as both eye their third win.

POWER v BULLDOGS Follow it LIVE

As Ryan Burton returns for the Power and captain Tom Jonas misses due to injury, the Bulldogs were dealt a major injury blow with Bailey Smith out, but Cody Weightman is in for his first game of 2023.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Match Previews R5: Port Adelaide v Western Bulldogs Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Power and Bulldogs at Adelaide Oval

Gath' Around It for your chance to WIN! Simply by being in attendance by quarter time at an AFL Gather Round match day, you have a chance to win two tickets to the 2023 Toyota AFL Grand Final. Further information and Terms & Conditions available here