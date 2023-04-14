GREATER Western Sydney has selected last year's No.1 draft pick, Aaron Cadman, to make his debut, while Collingwood has recalled Jack Ginnivan for his first game since completing his suspension for illicit drug use.

Injury-hit West Coast has made another three changes, including managed former skipper Shannon Hurn, while Hawthorn will debut youngster Seamus Mitchell.

Giants debutant Cadman will be joined by fellow inclusions Xavier O'Halloran and James Peatling, while Harry Rowston, Conor Stone and forward Jake Riccardi have all been omitted from the 22 and Brent Daniels has been managed.

The Hawks have rung the changes after last week's fadeout against Geelong, bringing in first-gamer Mitchell as well as Ned Long and defender Denver Grainger-Barras for his first game of the year.

Finn Maginness, Will Day, Jack Scrimshaw are both out, while Cam Mackenzie will be the starting sub.

In Sunday's first game, the Eagles have added speed in the form of forward Jack Petruccelle, along with defender Alex Witherden and midfielder Xavier O'Neill. Dropped pair Connor West and Elijah Hewett make way, while Tom Cole (injured) and Shannon Hurn (managed) will also miss the clash against Geelong.

The Cats have welcomed back Sam De Koning, while Jed Bews (injured) and the suspended Gary Rohan are out.

And in the final game of Gather Round, the Magpies have included Ginnivan in place of the ill Will Hoskin-Elliott, who has remained in Melbourne, while Reef McInnes has been left out of the 22 for the clash against St Kilda, which goes in unchanged.

Sunday, April 16

West Coast v Geelong at Adelaide Oval, 12.40pm ACST

WEST COAST

In: A.Witherden, J.Petruccelle, X.O'Neill

Out: S.Hurn (managed), E.Hewett (omitted), T.Cole (ankle), C.West (omitted)

Last week's sub: Josh Rotham

GEELONG

In: S.De Koning

Out: J.Bews (concussion), G.Rohan (suspension)

Last week's sub: Ollie Henry

Greater Western Sydney v Hawthorn at Norwood Oval, 2.50pm ACST

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: J.Peatling, A.Cadman, X.O'Halloran

Out: C.Stone (omitted), B.Daniels (managed), J.Riccardi (omitted), H.Rowston (omitted)

Last week's sub: Cooper Hamilton

HAWTHORN

In: N.Long, S.Mitchell, D.Grainger-Barras

Out: W.Day (suspension), F.Maginness (omitted), J.Scrimshaw (injured), C.Mackenzie (managed)

Last week's sub: Chad Wingard

St Kilda v Collingwood at Adelaide Oval, 4.20pm ACST

ST KILDA

In: Nil

Out: J.Bytel (omitted)

Last week's sub: Jack Bytel

COLLINGWOOD

In: J.Ginnivan

Out: R.McInnes (omitted), W.Hoskin-Elliott (managed)

Last week's sub: Oleg Markov

