Sam Frost is tackled by Jesse Hogan during Hawthorn's match against GWS in R5, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

NO.1 PICK Aaron Cadman will make his long-awaited debut when Greater Western Sydney takes on Hawthorn, with both sides sitting 1-3 heading into the clash at Norwood Oval.

Cadman is joined by fellow inclusions Xavier O'Halloran and James Peatling, while the Hawks have brought in first-gamer Seamus Mitchell as well as Ned Long and defender Denver Grainger-Barras.

Fellow first-year players Harry Rowston (GWS) and Cam Mackenzie (Hawthorn) will be the starting substitutes for their sides.

Greater Western Sydney v Hawthorn at Norwood Oval, 2.50pm ACST



NO LATE CHANGES



SUBSTITUTES

Greater Western Sydney: Harry Rowston

Hawthorn: Cam Mackenzie

HAWKS v GIANTS

The final game of the round is shaping up to be a beauty, with top-of-the-table St Kilda facing a red-hot Collingwood at Adelaide Oval.

MAGPIES v SAINTS

The Saints are the only team left undefeated after four rounds, while Collingwood is 3-1 after a loss to Brisbane last week.

Jack Ginnivan returns to the Magpies' side for the first time this season after serving a club-imposed suspension, while the Saints haven't made any changes to the side the belted Gold Coast in round four.

Geelong v West Coast at Adelaide Oval, 12.40pm ACST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Geelong: Brandan Parfitt

West Coast: Connor West

CATS v EAGLES

