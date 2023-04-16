NO.1 PICK Aaron Cadman will make his long-awaited debut when Greater Western Sydney takes on Hawthorn, with both sides sitting 1-3 heading into the clash at Norwood Oval.
Cadman is joined by fellow inclusions Xavier O'Halloran and James Peatling, while the Hawks have brought in first-gamer Seamus Mitchell as well as Ned Long and defender Denver Grainger-Barras.
Fellow first-year players Harry Rowston (GWS) and Cam Mackenzie (Hawthorn) will be the starting substitutes for their sides.
Greater Western Sydney v Hawthorn at Norwood Oval, 2.50pm ACST
NO LATE CHANGES
SUBSTITUTES
Greater Western Sydney: Harry Rowston
Hawthorn: Cam Mackenzie
HAWKS v GIANTS Follow it live
The final game of the round is shaping up to be a beauty, with top-of-the-table St Kilda facing a red-hot Collingwood at Adelaide Oval.
MAGPIES v SAINTS Follow it LIVE
The Saints are the only team left undefeated after four rounds, while Collingwood is 3-1 after a loss to Brisbane last week.
Jack Ginnivan returns to the Magpies' side for the first time this season after serving a club-imposed suspension, while the Saints haven't made any changes to the side the belted Gold Coast in round four.
Geelong v West Coast at Adelaide Oval, 12.40pm ACST
NO LATE CHANGES
SUBSTITUTES
Geelong: Brandan Parfitt
West Coast: Connor West
CATS v EAGLES Follow it LIVE
Gath' Around It for your chance to WIN! Simply by being in attendance by quarter time at an AFL Gather Round match day, you have a chance to win two tickets to the 2023 Toyota AFL Grand Final. Further information and Terms & Conditions available here