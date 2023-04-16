NO.1 PICK Aaron Cadman will make his long-awaited debut when Greater Western Sydney takes on Hawthorn, with both sides sitting 1-3 heading into the clash at Norwood Oval.

Cadman is joined by fellow inclusions Xavier O'Halloran and James Peatling, while the Hawks have brought in first-gamer Seamus Mitchell as well as Ned Long and defender Denver Grainger-Barras.

Fellow first-year players Harry Rowston (GWS) and Cam Mackenzie (Hawthorn) will be the starting substitutes for their sides.

Greater Western Sydney v Hawthorn at Norwood Oval, 2.50pm ACST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES
Greater Western Sydney: Harry Rowston
Hawthorn: Cam Mackenzie

The final game of the round is shaping up to be a beauty, with top-of-the-table St Kilda facing a red-hot Collingwood at Adelaide Oval.

The Saints are the only team left undefeated after four rounds, while Collingwood is 3-1 after a loss to Brisbane last week.

Jack Ginnivan returns to the Magpies' side for the first time this season after serving a club-imposed suspension, while the Saints haven't made any changes to the side the belted Gold Coast in round four.

Geelong v West Coast at Adelaide Oval, 12.40pm ACST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES
Geelong: Brandan Parfitt
West Coast: Connor West

