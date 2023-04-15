Tom Hawkins celebrates a goal during Geelong's clash against Hawthorn in round four, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

TOM HAWKINS' return to form should serve as a stark warning for West Coast's undermanned defence as Geelong coach Chris Scott expects the power forward's upward trajectory to continue.

Hawkins underwent off-season foot surgery and endured a slow start to 2023, kicking just three goals as the Cats lost the opening three games of their premiership defence.

STREAM YOUR TEAM Watch every VFL, SANFL and WAFL game LIVE

But the 34-year-old flag star found a higher gear in the round four thrashing of Hawthorn, kicking two goals from 15 disposals.

He finished with nine score involvements and took a game-high three contested marks in a strong performance that was overshadowed by attacking partner Jeremy Cameron's brilliant six-goal display.

Geelong made a conscious decision to build Hawkins' form and fitness at AFL level despite his interrupted preparation.

Tom Hawkins and Jarrod Witts contest the ruck during Geelong's clash against Gold Coast in round three, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Scott believes the 11-time club leading goalkicker is now trending back towards his best ahead of a clash with the injury-hit Eagles at Adelaide Oval on Sunday.

"We were confident he would get better," Scott told reporters on Saturday.

"We did get some injuries on the eve of the season, too, that meant the next best option was not as good as Hawk, albeit with him underdone.

MEDICAL ROOM Check out the full injury list

"The pattern was pretty easy to predict and that seems to be the way it's playing out, so hopefully he just gets better and better the next couple of weeks."

In a horror start, Geelong became the first team in 47 years to start its premiership defence 0-3.

But Scott is hopeful the 82-point demolition of Hawthorn on Easter Monday, in which the Cats kicked 15 goals to one after half-time, can serve as a springboard into the campaign.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Highlights: Geelong v Hawthorn The Cats and Hawks clash in round four

"There were certainly a lot more positives in the second half that looked a little bit more like us," Scott said.

"But I've got to be careful talking about that because we're changing and we'll continue to change.

"It's a real mistake for us to focus too much on what we have been and what our best footy has looked like.

"It's more exciting to think about what it could be into the future, but we are keen to ride that momentum."

DRAFT HUB Click here for the latest draft news

Already without injured star Jeremy McGovern in defence, West Coast has lost Tom Cole (ankle) for Sunday's clash and left out former captain Shannon Hurn (managed).

Fellow defender Harry Edwards was withdrawn from the extended squad on Saturday after sustaining a fractured wrist at training.

The Eagles (1-4) have more than one quarter of their list unavailable because of injury and are at long odds to upset Geelong.