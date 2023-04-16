GEELONG has made it back-to-back big wins with a 47-point victory over an injury-hit West Coast on Sunday.
After hammering Hawthorn on Easter Monday for their first win of the season, the Cats were dominant again in a 21.10 (136) to 13.11 (89) win over the Eagles at Adelaide Oval.
A nine-goal second quarter set up the win as the Cats, the reigning premiers, improved to 2-3.
Jeremy Cameron continued his stellar form with a four-goal haul, while Tom Hawkins (four goals) keeps building and Brad Close also kicked four.
Oscar Allen and Jake Waterman each booted four goals for the Eagles, who fought hard in the second half.
GEELONG 5.3 14.5 19.7 21.10 (136)
WEST COAST 2.3 3.7 9.8 13.11 (89)
GOALS
Geelong: Hawkins 4, Close 4, Cameron 4, Henry 2, Blicavs 2, Tuohy, Stengle, Smith, Holmes, Bowes
West Coast: Waterman 4, Allen 4, Darling 2, Petruccelle, Petrevski-Seton, Ginbey