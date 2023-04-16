Jeremy Cameron celebrates a goal during Geelong's clash against West Coast in round five, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG has made it back-to-back big wins with a 47-point victory over an injury-hit West Coast on Sunday.

After hammering Hawthorn on Easter Monday for their first win of the season, the Cats were dominant again in a 21.10 (136) to 13.11 (89) win over the Eagles at Adelaide Oval.

A nine-goal second quarter set up the win as the Cats, the reigning premiers, improved to 2-3.

Jeremy Cameron continued his stellar form with a four-goal haul, while Tom Hawkins (four goals) keeps building and Brad Close also kicked four.

Oscar Allen and Jake Waterman each booted four goals for the Eagles, who fought hard in the second half.

More to come

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:56 Tomahawk double leads Cats' fightback Tom Hawkins snags two first-quarter goals to propel his side to the lead at quarter-time

00:56 Terrific Tuohy turns one to perfection Zach Tuohy produces this brilliant checkside to make it seven goals in a row for his side

01:19 Jezza bursts onto scene with hat-trick of goals Jeremy Cameron quickly makes up for a quiet first term with three goals in quick succession early in the second quarter

00:43 Ginbey joy after young gun nails first AFL goal Reuben Ginbey puts through this brilliant running finish, marking his first in the big league

00:48 Pair of dangerous tackles could see MRO trouble Rhys Stanley and Josh Rotham could both be under MRO scrutiny following these tackles late in the second term

00:41 Booming Darling kick sails through from long range Jack Darling nails this ripping kick from beyond the arc midway through the third term

GEELONG 5.3 14.5 19.7 21.10 (136)

WEST COAST 2.3 3.7 9.8 13.11 (89)

GOALS

Geelong: Hawkins 4, Close 4, Cameron 4, Henry 2, Blicavs 2, Tuohy, Stengle, Smith, Holmes, Bowes

West Coast: Waterman 4, Allen 4, Darling 2, Petruccelle, Petrevski-Seton, Ginbey