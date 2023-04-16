Jordan De Goey during Collingwood's round four match against Brisbane at the Gabba on April 6, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD has been dealt a huge blow ahead of its Gather Round clash against St Kilda with midfielder Jordan De Goey a late withdrawal.

De Goey will miss the match against Ross Lyon's side at Adelaide Oval due to illness and has been replaced in the selected side by Will Hoskin-Elliott.

MAGPIES v SAINTS Follow it LIVE

The Magpies have been forced to deal with a virus that has swept through the club this week.

Hoskin-Elliott stayed in Melbourne and was left out of the 22 due to illness, only flying to Adelaide on Saturday to be included in the 26-man squad.

Match Previews R5: Collingwood v St Kilda Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the Derby between the Magpies and Saints at Adelaide Oval

Tom Wilson will be the starting sub for Collingwood, while Jack Bytel is St Kilda's sub.

The 27-year-old De Goey has had a superb start to his 2023 campaign, averaging 23 disposals and five clearances over the first four rounds.

The playmaker signed a five-year deal with Collingwood late last season after turning his back on free agency and St Kilda's strong play for him.

De Goey sends warning to comp with powerful performance Collingwood gun Jordan De Goey looks primed for a big season with a classy three-goal performance

The Magpies and the Saints face-off in the final game of the round and it's shaping up to be a beauty. The Saints are the only team left undefeated after four rounds, while Collingwood is 3-1 after a loss to Brisbane last week.

Jack Ginnivan returns to the Magpies' side for the first time this season after serving a club-imposed suspension, while the Saints haven't made any changes to the side the belted Gold Coast in round four.

Collingwood v St Kilda at Adelaide Oval, 4.20pm ACST



LATE CHANGES

Collingwood: Jordan De Goey, replaced in the selected side by Will Hoskin-Elliot



SUBSTITUTES

Collingwood: Tom Wilson

St Kilda: Jack Bytel