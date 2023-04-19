Every Thursday AFL.com.au presents Inside Trading, with breaking news and the best analysis of the AFL trade landscape covering contracts, re-signings, free agents, the AFL Draft and industry insights.

SAINTS SET TO WAIT ON CONTRACTS

ST KILDA is expected to leave a backlog of contract decisions to the second half of this season despite the Saints' promising start to the year under coach Ross Lyon.

After securing the signature of 2021 first-round pick Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera earlier this month, restricted free agent Jade Gresham is St Kilda's major focus this winter. Inside Trading revealed last month Gresham would delay a free agency decision until later this season.

Beyond that, the Saints are likely to make the other nearly 20 out-of-contract players wait, so new list boss Stephen Silvagni and new head of talent and acquisition Graeme Allan can get a proper lay of the land.

Mason Wood has reignited his career at Moorabbin and will earn a new deal at the Saints, after establishing himself as one of the best wingmen in the AFL across the first five rounds – he is averaging the second most player ratings points – while the contract Jack Higgins signed when he moved from Richmond is up.

Two-time Trevor Barker Award winner Seb Ross has made a great start to the season – he is averaging the 17th most rating points in the AFL according to Champion Data – and is uncontracted beyond October.

Hunter Clark contemplated a move to North Melbourne last October, but stayed and has performed well early while fellow top-10 pick Nick Coffield hasn't played since 2021 due to a knee reconstruction and a deal won't be discussed until he gets back on the park.

Pre-season supplemental selection period signings Anthony Caminiti and Liam Stocker are set to earn new deals sooner rather than later after well and truly exceeding expectations in the first block of the season.

Ryan Byrnes couldn't get a look in under Brett Ratten, but has thrived under a new regime, producing three strong performances to start 2023, while Zak Jones and Dan McKenzie have both been struggling with injuries across the past few months which are expected to delay contract talks until later in the year. – Josh Gabelich

YOUNG BOMBER SIGNS FATHER-SON EXTENSION

ESSENDON father-son prospect Alwyn Davey jnr is locked in at the Bombers until at least 2025, with the clever forward's initial contract at Tullamarine including an extra third season.

The teenager has made a bright start to his Essendon career having already agreed to insert another year in his contract around draft time, a common practice for talented father-son recruits.

Collingwood star Nick Daicos added an extra two years when he nominated to join the Pies in 2021, essentially agreeing to a four-year deal as his first contract, while gun Brisbane midfielder Will Ashcroft did similar last year.

Essendon matched a bid from Hawthorn at pick No.45 to claim Davey jnr during last November's national draft, before also selecting his twin brother Jayden at pick No.54 later in the evening.

Davey jnr played in the club's first four games of the year, making an impressive start to his career by kicking two goals, before being rested for last week's Gather Round win over Melbourne. – Riley Beveridge

PIES GOALKICKER BEING TRACKED

ASH JOHNSON has become a fan favourite at Collingwood, but clubs are monitoring his contract situation for 2024 and beyond.

The 25-year-old earned a one-year extension with a trigger for a second year just before he made his debut in round 18 last year, but plenty has changed since then.

Johnson played the final nine games for Craig McRae, kicking 15 goals including a haul of four against Melbourne on the Friday night stage and three against Essendon in round 23.

With Dan McStay arriving in the off-season, the Halls Creek product started the season out of the senior side but quickly reminded the AFL of his quality with a strong showing against Richmond in round three.

Johnson has since been required to spend time in the ruck in the past fortnight due to the injury crisis at the Magpies and has proven he can play a role there.

Collingwood is keen to re-sign the West Australian for multiple years, but there are several clubs keeping tabs on his status, with the forward currently on the rookie list for his third season after being a mid-year rookie pick in 2021. – Josh Gabelich

EVERYTHING'S ROSY FOR ROZEE

PORT Adelaide will look to begin talks with youngster Connor Rozee later this season regarding an extension to his current deal, hoping to tie away the star midfielder before he enters a contract year in 2024.

Rozee, the club's No.5 draft pick from 2018, has emerged as an important part of the Power's midfield plans after a breakout campaign last season that saw him claim a maiden best and fairest and All-Australian honours.

The 23-year-old South Australian product isn't due to come out of contract until next season, but Port Adelaide footy boss Chris Davies has revealed the club hopes to begin talks regarding an extension before year's end. Rozee will reach free agency in 2026.

"I'm sure that our list manager Jason Cripps will be having conversations with his manager Ben Williams over the next period of time," Davies told AFL.com.au's trade and draft show Gettable.

"Connor is a South Australian, he's shown that he's got some real capability at the level and I also think longer-term he's going to be a real leader of our footy club. He's articulate and he's everything you want from a player. He's able to drive his own standards and the standards of the people around him.

"I'd hope that Connor sees his long-term future at our footy club, definitely." – Riley Beveridge

JONES FOCUSED ON FORM BEFORE TALKS ON FUTURE

ADELAIDE wingman Chayce Jones is yet to start negotiations for a new deal at West Lakes but is keen to be a part of the Crows' bright future after enjoying a strong patch of individual form.

Jones, who was recruited with pick No.9 in the 2018 draft and is out of contract at the end of this season, has held down a wing in recent weeks and played a key role in wins against Fremantle and Carlton.

The 23-year-old had a career-best 28 disposals and kicked a goal against the Blues in Gather Round, earning two votes in the AFL Coaches Association player of the year award and establishing himself in the Crows' best line-up.

Jones said he wanted to build on his recent form, which started in the round three Showdown when he impressed as the substitute, before eventually getting contract talks underway.

"We've been playing some exciting footy, and it's a great group, so I want to continue providing for this team and play a role," Jones told AFL.com.au this week.

"It's one of those things that takes time and I just want to play some good footy at the moment and continue building on the two or three weeks that I've had.

"You try not to think about it too much and let your footy go from there." – Nathan Schmook

CLUBS ON FUTURE PICKS WATCH

GREATER Western Sydney will be barracking for Richmond's struggles to continue this season, with the Giants holding two picks inside the first seven selections on the current indicative draft order.

The Giants received the Tigers' future first-round selection last year as part of the deal for Jacob Hopper. Richmond's slow start to the season with just one win from its opening five rounds sees the selection currently at No.4, with the Giants retaining their own first-round pick as well (No.7).

It is one of four future first-round picks that were swapped during last year's exchange period, with Melbourne holding Fremantle's first pick, North Melbourne having Port Adelaide's and the Western Bulldogs having Brisbane's top selection.

Amazingly, there were 13 future second-round selections that swapped hands in the Trade Period last year.

Melbourne also has Fremantle's second-round pick, meaning the Demons currently have three picks inside the first 26 selections. The other second-round picks in rival hands are the Giants' selection (with Gold Coast), Geelong (with Brisbane), Collingwood (with Port Adelaide), Port Adelaide (with West Coast), Western Bulldogs (with Hawthorn), Brisbane (with Western Bulldogs), Hawthorn (with Sydney), Carlton (with Collingwood), Gold Coast (with Adelaide) and Adelaide (with Gold Coast).

Both of North Melbourne's second-round picks are also with other clubs, with their compensation pick with the Dockers and Adelaide having the Roos' standard second-rounder.

Trading of future picks has undoubtedly increased player movement and enabled more deals to be sealed, with 37 future picks swapped in the first four rounds for this year's draft, exactly half of the 74 picks in that bracket. – Callum Twomey

MARIC SHOWS MID-SEASON FORM

GIPPSLAND Power forward Ryan Maric has thrust himself into the eyes of clubs as a potential mid-season rookie draft pick.

The 193cm forward nominated for last year's national draft but was overlooked, making him eligible for the mid-season intake on Wednesday, May 31.

And his performances have made him a player being assessed by clubs, with the polished kicker booting four goals in the opening round of the Coates Talent League and last weekend kicking three goals for the Power against Bendigo.

He has scored eight goals in three games in the under-18 competition and been a presence for Gippsland.

The list of mid-season options for clubs has developed slower this year, with seven currently having the ability to use open spots on mid-season rookies, as revealed in Inside Trading last week.

Eastern Ranges ruckman Clay Tucker and Claremont 21-year-old tall forward Jack Buller are among the other potential mid-season hopes to have leapt into contention to start the year. – Callum Twomey

YOUNG GIANT SIGNS ON

GREATER Western Sydney has locked in Max Gruzewski for two more years before the athletic teenage swingman has even played a game.

It ties the versatile tall to the Giants until the end of 2026.

The 18-year-old was taken with the first pick – No.22 – on night two of last November's draft after the Giants knocked back offers to trade the valuable selection.

Gruzewski played predominantly down back in the closing stages of his underage career for the Oakleigh Chargers, Caulfield Grammar and Vic Metro, but it is at the other end of the ground where Adam Kingsley is developing him at the moment.

The 193cm swingman kicked 4.2 from nine marks against Carlton in the VFL a fortnight ago and slotted two more against Coburg on the weekend to build a case for a debut sooner rather than later.

GWS GM of football Jason McCartney has been ticking off some key contracts to start 2023, re-signing Tom Green and Finn Callaghan on the eve of the season, with Harry Himmelberg and Lachie Ash remaining key priorities. – Josh Gabelich