Daniel Lloyd in action during the match between Essendon and GWS at Marvel Stadium on April 9, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney forward Daniel Lloyd is a late withdrawal for the Giants' clash with Brisbane at Manuka Oval on Saturday afternoon.

Lloyd (calf) was replaced in the side by Ryan Angwin who will play his first game of the season.

Brent Daniels and Harry Perryman are back for the home side, while Jack Gunston returns for the Lions after he was managed last week.

Adam Kennedy (Giants) and Jarryd Lyons (Lions) are their side's tactical subs.

Match Previews R6: GWS v Brisbane Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Giants and Lions at Manuka Oval

Greater Western Sydney v Brisbane at Manuka Oval, 4.35pm AEST



LATE CHANGES

Greater Western Sydney: Daniel Lloyd, replaced in the side by Ryan Angwin



SUBSTITUTES

Greater Western Sydney: Adam Kennedy

Brisbane: Jarryd Lyons

The final game on Saturday is a Grand Final rematch between Geelong and Sydney at GMHBA Stadium.



The Cats return to their home ground for the first time this season as they face a Swans outfit also hit by injuries.

Aaron Francis is set to play his first game for the Swans, while Gary Rohan and Jon Ceglar are in for the Cats, replacing Tyson Stengle and Rhys Stanley.

Match Previews R6: Geelong v Sydney Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Cats and Swans at GMHBA Stadium

Port Adelaide v West Coast at Adelaide Oval, 1.15pm ACST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Port Adelaide: Dylan Williams

West Coast: Rhett Bazzo

