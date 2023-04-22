GREATER Western Sydney forward Daniel Lloyd is a late withdrawal for the Giants' clash with Brisbane at Manuka Oval on Saturday afternoon.
Lloyd (calf) was replaced in the side by Ryan Angwin who will play his first game of the season.
GIANTS v LIONS Follow it LIVE
Brent Daniels and Harry Perryman are back for the home side, while Jack Gunston returns for the Lions after he was managed last week.
Adam Kennedy (Giants) and Jarryd Lyons (Lions) are their side's tactical subs.
Greater Western Sydney v Brisbane at Manuka Oval, 4.35pm AEST
LATE CHANGES
Greater Western Sydney: Daniel Lloyd, replaced in the side by Ryan Angwin
SUBSTITUTES
Greater Western Sydney: Adam Kennedy
Brisbane: Jarryd Lyons
The final game on Saturday is a Grand Final rematch between Geelong and Sydney at GMHBA Stadium.
The Cats return to their home ground for the first time this season as they face a Swans outfit also hit by injuries.
CATS v SWANS Follow it LIVE
Aaron Francis is set to play his first game for the Swans, while Gary Rohan and Jon Ceglar are in for the Cats, replacing Tyson Stengle and Rhys Stanley.
Port Adelaide v West Coast at Adelaide Oval, 1.15pm ACST
NO LATE CHANGES
SUBSTITUTES
Port Adelaide: Dylan Williams
West Coast: Rhett Bazzo
POWER v EAGLES Follow it LIVE