PORT Adelaide gets a chance to continue building form when it hosts an injury-hit West Coast at Adelaide Oval on Saturday.

The Power have improved to 3-2 on the back of important wins over Sydney and the Western Bulldogs, following a difficult start to the season.

POWER v EAGLES Follow it LIVE

They have an opportunity to make it three straight as the Eagles, smashed by injuries early in the campaign, visit the Adelaide Oval.

West Coast is 1-4 and has lost each of its past three games by at least 40 points.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Match Previews R6: Port Adelaide v West Coast Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Power and Eagles at Adelaide Oval

Port goes in without Charlie Dixon (knee) and the axed Scott Lycett, with Brynn Teakle and debutant Ollie Lord coming in alongside captain Tom Jonas.

The Eagles have been hit by further injuries with Elliot Yeo and Noah Long sidelined, but do welcome back skipper Luke Shuey.

Greater Western Sydney (2-3) and Brisbane (3-2) clash at Manuka Oval on Saturday afternoon.

GIANTS v LIONS Follow it LIVE

Brent Daniels and Harry Perryman are back for the Giants, while Jack Gunston returns for the Lions after he was managed last week.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Match Previews R6: GWS v Brisbane Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Giants and Lions at Manuka Oval

The final game on Saturday is a Grand Final rematch between Geelong and Sydney at GMHBA Stadium.



The Cats return to their home ground for the first time this season as they face a Swans outfit also hit by injuries.

CATS v SWANS Follow it LIVE

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Match Previews R6: Geelong v Sydney Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Cats and Swans at GMHBA Stadium

Aaron Francis is set to play his first game for the Swans, while Gary Rohan and Jon Ceglar are in for the Cats, replacing Tyson Stengle and Rhys Stanley.