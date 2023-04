Adelaide's Izak Rankine celebrates a goal against Port Adelaide in round three, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- Analysing the best recruits of 2023 so far

- How can the Swans stop Jeremy Cameron?

- Which club will Harry Himmelberg play for in 2024?

- The debate about Thursday night footy

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.