HAWTHORN will be out to cause a major upset when it meets high-flying Adelaide at UTAS Stadium on Sunday.
The Crows are one of the form teams in the competition, with three straight wins – over Port Adelaide, Fremantle and Carlton – helping them into a 3-2 record.
Ned McHenry has been named as the Crows' sub, while Jack Scrimshaw is the Hawks' 23rd man.
Matthew Nicks' side is being talked up as a finals contender in 2023 and is favoured to beat the Hawks, who entered round six bottom of the ladder with a 1-4 record.
The Crows go into the clash unchanged, while the Hawks have brought Cam Mackenzie into their 22 along with Max Lynch, with Lloyd Meek dropped and Josh Ward managed.
Hawthorn v Adelaide at UTAS Stadium, 1.10pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
SUBSTITUTES
Hawthorn: Jack Scrimshaw
Adelaide: Ned McHenry
Another pair of finals contenders meet on Sunday as Carlton and St Kilda clash in a blockbuster at Marvel Stadium.
The Saints have been this season's surprise packets under Ross Lyon and were only handed their first defeat of 2023 last week in a narrow loss to Collingwood.
The Blues' first loss of the year also came in Gather Round, although they also have a draw from their opening five games.
Jack Steele and Tim Membrey are back for the Saints in a massive double boost, while Mitch McGovern returns for the Blues and Alex Cincotta will make his debut after Tom De Koning was managed, Lachie Plowman omitted and Adam Saad sidelined with a hamstring injury.
North Melbourne will celebrate Todd Goldstein's 300th game when it makes the trip to Heritage Bank Stadium to take on under-fire Gold Coast.
The Kangaroos (2-3) are on a three-match losing streak ahead of facing the Suns, who are under pressure after beginning the season with just one win from five games.
The Suns get Jarrod Witts back with Levi Casboult recalled, while Aaron Hall is in for his first game for the Kangaroos and Paul Curtis is back in, but they are without injured co-captain Jy Simpkin.