NORTH Melbourne will celebrate Todd Goldstein's 300th game when it makes the trip to Heritage Bank Stadium to take on under-fire Gold Coast.
The Kangaroos (2-3) are on a three-match losing streak ahead of facing the Suns, who are under pressure after beginning the season with just one win from five games.
The Suns get Jarrod Witts back with Levi Casboult recalled, while Aaron Hall is in for his first game for the Kangaroos and Paul Curtis is back in, but they are without injured co-captain Jy Simpkin.
Gold Coast v North Melbourne at Heritage Bank Stadium, 4.40pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
SUBSTITUTES
Gold Coast: Bailey Humphrey
North Melbourne: Liam Shiels
Hawthorn v Adelaide at UTAS Stadium, 1.10pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
SUBSTITUTES
Hawthorn: Jack Scrimshaw
Adelaide: Ned McHenry
Carlton v St Kilda at Marvel Stadium, 3.20pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
SUBSTITUTES
Carlton: Lochie O’Brien
St Kilda: Marcus Windhager
