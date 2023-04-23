Levi Casboult and Todd Goldstein during North Melbourne's game against Gold Coast in R6, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

NORTH Melbourne will celebrate Todd Goldstein's 300th game when it makes the trip to Heritage Bank Stadium to take on under-fire Gold Coast.

SUNS v KANGAROOS Follow it LIVE

The Kangaroos (2-3) are on a three-match losing streak ahead of facing the Suns, who are under pressure after beginning the season with just one win from five games.

The Suns get Jarrod Witts back with Levi Casboult recalled, while Aaron Hall is in for his first game for the Kangaroos and Paul Curtis is back in, but they are without injured co-captain Jy Simpkin.

Gold Coast v North Melbourne at Heritage Bank Stadium, 4.40pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Gold Coast: Bailey Humphrey

North Melbourne: Liam Shiels

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Match Previews R6: Gold Coast v North Melbourne Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Suns and the Kangaroos at the Heritage Bank Stadium.

Hawthorn v Adelaide at UTAS Stadium, 1.10pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Hawthorn: Jack Scrimshaw

Adelaide: Ned McHenry

HAWKS v CROWS Follow it LIVE

Carlton v St Kilda at Marvel Stadium, 3.20pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Carlton: Lochie O’Brien

St Kilda: Marcus Windhager

BLUES v SAINTS Follow it LIVE