Zach Merrett looks dejected after Essendon's loss to St Kilda in round three, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON coach Brad Scott insists players understand what constitutes a dangerous tackle but need guidance on how to maintain acceptable aggression while protecting themselves and others.

Amid a spate of rough conduct suspensions and concern over concussions, the AFL issued a memo to clubs on Thursday night clarifying its position on dangerous tackles.

Essendon skipper Zach Merrett and Collingwood vice-captain Taylor Adams will miss the Anzac Day blockbuster through dangerous tackle bans.

"There's not confusion. The AFL sent out absolute clarity again last night in terms of clarifying what constitutes a dangerous tackle and all the factors that go into that," former AFL football boss Scott told reporters.

"But there was nothing new in that - that was clarification of what's existing at the moment.

"But there's a very big difference between understanding what is acceptable and what's not, and executing that.

"I really feel for players who are trying to be aggressive in a tackle but yet show duty of care all at the same time. The players ... are not clear on how to exactly execute that.

"So that's going to be an ongoing discussion for the whole industry to address, because we all agree that we don't want to see players getting hurt.

"But we've also got to put some onus on the ball carrier that they've got a responsibility to protect themselves."

Liam Stocker tackles Jamie Elliott during the round five St Kilda and Collingwood clash on April 16, 2023 at Adelaide Oval. Picture: AFL Photos

Scott admitted it was difficult for players to prioritise protecting themselves over maintaining possession when tackled.

"I feel for them because if you've got one arm pinned and you've got the ball in the other hand, if you get tackled your only option to protect yourself is to drop the ball and brace your fall," he said.

"So the challenge for the players is they risk concussion if they don't drop the ball, but they get pinged holding the ball if they do drop it.

"So that's what I'm talking about - the execution is more difficult than the understanding of the rule.

"Everyone's got a responsibility ... the onus is on everyone, not just the tackler."

Brisbane coach Chris Fagan understood the AFL's intention but was sympathetic, particularly when a larger player was tackling someone smaller.

"How could our players not be aware? It's been the case for quite a few years, the AFL is clamping down on dangerous tackles," Fagan said.

"I feel really sorry for players. Most of the dangerous tackles that do occur are not intended, they just turn out that way.

"It's really difficult to coach the players not to tackle with vigour ... you've got to do that with an element of aggression.

"It's a hard spot to be in for everyone."