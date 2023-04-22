AFTER a four-goal haul just two weeks ago, Melbourne has dropped key forward Tom McDonald from its side to face Richmond at the MCG on Monday night.

McDonald’s omission is somewhat of a surprise considering the continued absence of Ben Brown, but Simon Goodwin is clearly backing in a smaller forward setup for the Anzac Day Eve clash.

Demons skipper Max Gawn has completed his faster-than-expected recovery from a knee injury and returns to the side, while key defender Jake Lever and Michael Hibberd will also return.

Adam Tomlinson and Jake Melksham have been omitted along with McDonald, while Charlie Spargo is out through concussion protocols.

With an extensive injury list Richmond will get a little relief with the return of Jayden Short, with Tyler Sonsie and Hugo Ralphsmith making way.

Monday, April 24

Melbourne v Richmond at the MCG, 7.25pm AEST

MELBOURNE

Ins: J.Lever, M.Gawn, M.Hibberd

Outs: A.Tomlinson (omitted), T.McDonald (omitted), J.Melksham (omitted), C.Spargo (concussion)

Last week's sub: James Jordon

RICHMOND

Ins: J.Short

Outs: T.Sonsie (omitted), H.Ralphsmith (omitted)

Last week's sub: Maurice Rioli jnr