Harry McKay looks disappointed after the round six clash between Carlton and St Kilda at Marvel Stadium on April 23, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON will contemplate reviewing Harry McKay's goalkicking technique after the key forward endured another frustrated and costly outing.

The 2021 Coleman medallist's method in front of goals was again in the spotlight as the Blues dropped a second-straight match, going down to St Kilda by 22 points.

McKay wasn't the only culprit for the wayward Blues, but his preference to snap set-shots from long distance was not successful against the Saints.

BLUES v SAINTS Full match coverage and stats

The giant left-footer missed two snap shots in a minute during a crucial period in the third quarter when Carlton had an opportunity to stay in the contest.

One of McKay's snaps from close to 50m out came off the side of his boot and failed to register a score.

Carlton coach Michael Voss said the Blues would "possibly" review McKay's penchant to snap from almost any spot inside-50.

SEVEN THINGS WE LEARNED Blues need more paths to goal

"That's for us to for review and that'd be feedback that he (McKay) needs to evaluate," Voss said.

"We need to get better in that area.

Harry McKay in action during the round six clash between Carlton and St Kilda at Marvel Stadium on April 23, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

"I don't think that's just for Harry, that's for us as a footy team, our front-half game, and our efficiency around our front-half game needs to improve."

Blues teammate Charlie Curnow has started the season superbly with 21 goals to be second in the Coleman Medal race, but McKay has kicked just nine in the first six weeks, with four of those coming against struggling North Melbourne.

"I'm not a predictor of his mindset, so you'd have to probably ask him that question, but I think he's OK," Voss said when asked about McKay's confidence around goals.

"We ask the players to be able to look at their technique and how they finish and keep evaluating and have enough humility to know that if it's not working and what do you need to adjust.

"That's all I ask the players to do, but then go to work on it."

If any questions lingered over St Kilda's legitimate claims to top spot after six rounds and defeating another in-form side on Sunday, coach Ross Lyon was quick to shoot them down.

Suggestions the Saints had been dealt a soft draw through the early rounds were smacked down by Lyon as he went in to bat for his side.

Other than Gold Coast, all of St Kilda's 2023 opponents so far either played finals last year or are sitting in the current top eight.

"I still want to be 'cuddly Ross', but gee whiz," a somewhat exasperated Lyon said after Sunday's match.

"The Dockers played Collingwood in a final last year, the Bulldogs played finals last year, Essendon is a form team of the comp - I think you're not giving credit where credit's due.

"Carlton on the rebound - 10 days to prepare - I think we met the challenge really well."

Lyon is refusing to reset St Kilda's 2023 ambitions despite soaring to a 5-1 start.

External expectations for St Kilda were low heading into this season, but Lyon's second stint as coach at Moorabbin has started in stunning fashion.

"We don't set any long-term goals," Lyon said.

"It's self-evident in the AFL, everyone's trying to play finals otherwise you shouldn't be in.

"We're pretty level, it's six weeks in."