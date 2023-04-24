MARCUS Bontempelli has closed the gap on Nick Daicos in the AFL Coaches Association's champion player award after his stunning performance for the Western Bulldogs against Fremantle.
Bontempelli took home 10 votes after his 31 disposals, 10 tackles, eight clearances and two goals in the Bulldogs' 49-point win over Fremantle at Optus Stadium.
He was one of five players to take home perfect votes from the opening seven games of round six.
Bontempelli climbed onto 33 votes, two adrift of Daicos, whose Collingwood faces Essendon on Anzac Day.
Patrick Dangerfield was awarded 10 in Geelong's thrashing of Sydney, with Jeremy Cameron grabbing seven to be alongside Bontempelli on 33.
Connor Rozee, Charlie Cameron and Jack Sinclair were also awarded perfect 10s.
Fremantle v Western Bulldogs
10 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)
7 Adam Treloar (WB)
6 Bailey Williams (WB)
5 Jack Macrae (WB)
1 Liam Jones (WB)
1 Aaron Naughton (WB)
Port Adelaide v West Coast
10 Connor Rozee (PORT)
7 Jeremy Finlayson (PORT)
7 Bailey J Williams (WCE)
2 Zak Butters (PORT)
2 Willem Drew (PORT)
1 Tim Kelly (WCE)
1 Dan Houston (PORT)
Greater Western Sydney v Brisbane
10 Charlie Cameron (BL)
7 Josh Kelly (GWS)
4 Jack Payne (BL)
3 Daniel Rich (BL)
2 Stephen Coniglio (GWS)
2 Nick Haynes (GWS)
1 Brandon Starcevich (BL)
1 Brent Daniels (GWS)
Geelong v Sydney
10 Patrick Dangerfield (GEEL)
7 Jeremy Cameron (GEEL)
6 Mark Blicavs (GEEL)
5 Tom Hawkins (GEEL)
1 Cameron Guthrie (GEEL)
1 Tom Stewart (GEEL)
Hawthorn v Adelaide
7 Taylor Walker (ADEL)
6 Rory Laird (ADEL)
5 Rory Sloane (ADEL)
5 Conor Nash (HAW)
3 Jai Newcombe (HAW)
2 James Sicily (HAW)
2 Sam Frost (HAW)
Carlton v St Kilda
10 Jack Sinclair (STK)
7 Patrick Cripps (CARL)
6 Adam Cerra (CARL)
3 Bradley Hill (STK)
2 Dan Butler (STK)
1 Rowan Marshall (STK)
1 Sebastian Ross (STK)
Gold Coast v North Melbourne
9 Noah Anderson (GCFC)
7 Ben King (GCFC)
7 Lachie Weller (GCFC)
3 Matt Rowell (GCFC)
2 Ben Ainsworth (GCFC)
2 Darcy MacPherson (GCFC)
LEADERBOARD
35 Nick Daicos (COLL)
33 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)
33 Jeremy Cameron (GEEL)
28 Jack Sinclair (STK)
24 Patrick Dangerfield (GEEL)
24 Chad Warner (SYD)
24 Callum Wilkie (STK)
23 Tim Kelly (WCE)
22 Christian Petracca (MELB)
21 Luke Davies-Uniacke (NMFC)
21 Jordan Dawson (ADEL)
20 Charlie Cameron (BL)
20 Jordan De Goey (COLL)
20 Zach Merrett (ESS)
20 Clayton Oliver (MELB)
20 Caleb Serong (FRE)
19 Toby Greene (GWS)
19 Rory Laird (ADEL)
19 Darcy Parish (ESS)
18 Charlie Curnow (CARL)