Richmond players leave the MCG after its loss to Melbourne in R6, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- Analysing Melbourne’s new-look forward line

- Can the Tigers make finals from here?

- Draper set to soar on Anzac Day stage

- Who tags Nick Daicos for the Bombers?

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.