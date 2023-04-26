Jye Caldwell is tackled by Scott Pendlebury during Essendon's clash against Collingwood in round six, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

ESSENDON'S Jye Caldwell has escaped suspension for his strike on Collingwood's Nick Daicos in the Anzac Day game at the MCG.

Caldwell has been cited for striking Daicos, but the Match Review Officer has classified the hit as low impact, which means Caldwell can accept a fine and is free to play Geelong this Sunday.

The 22-year-old has been fined $3000, which can be reduced to $2000 with an early guilty plea.

Daicos was left prone on the turf for several moments after Caldwell struck him in the chest during the third quarter of Collingwood's thrilling win in front of a record crowd.

Essendon's Dylan Shiel has also been fined $1500, or $1000 with an early guilty plea, for causing careless contact with an umpire.