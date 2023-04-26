THE WIZARD is on the Gettable desk this week.
Potential top-five pick Nick Watson, known affectionately as 'The Wizard', joins co-hosts Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge on AFL.com.au's new trade and draft show Gettable to chat through his start to the season.
The Eastern Ranges small forward discusses playing above his 170cm stature, his idols in the AFL, the variety of new roles he's been asked to play this season, and what he learnt during a training stint with Hawthorn over the summer.
Cal and Riley also look at a $6 million move that Collingwood should be making, debate the 'guns for hire' across the competition, and analyse whether the football landscape is overrating the value of key forwards.
