Lachie Neale kicks the ball during the R6 match between Brisbane and GWS at Manuka Oval on April 22, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

CHRIS Fagan has weighed in on the dangerous tackle debate, saying anyone thinking players are faking for free kicks and risking concussion are a mile off the mark.

Suspensions have come thick and fast in the opening six rounds, with Greater Western Sydney veteran Callan Ward one of the latest to serve a one-match ban for a dangerous tackle on Lion Lachie Neale.

Brisbane's coach was "disappointed" with those questioning Neale's intentions in the tackle, describing it as a weird situation that happens in the game.

"I don't know any player in the competition would deliberately fall to the ground and hit his head and risk concussion to get a free kick," Fagan said on Thursday morning.

Callan Ward may attract some attention from the MRO following this sling tackle on Lachie Neale late in the third term

"It just doesn't make any logical sense to me.

"I don't understand the people who say that. If you get concussion, you can be out for a week., or you can be out forever.

"I don't think any player is going to do that.

"If we're starting to think players are going to fake it to get a free kick, I think we're going down the wrong pathway completely."

Commentators including Garry Lyon and Jordan Lewis suggested Neale might have contributed to the outcome by not fighting to stay on his feet in the tackle last Saturday.

However, Fagan had a different opinion.

"If you have a good look at that tackle, Lachie's legs were locked up by Ward's legs, and he had no centre of gravity, so he was at the mercy of whatever Ward tried to do," he said.

Callan Ward tackles Lachie Neale during the R6 match between GWS and Brisbane at Manuka Oval on April 23, 2023. Picture: screenshot

"I don't think Ward's tackle was venomous at all, it was just one of those weird situations that happen in the game that we then talk about for the rest of the week because we've got nothing better to talk about."

Fagan said the entire issue was difficult to adjudicate and any changes – like the umpire throwing the ball up quicker as suggested by Damien Hardwick – should be trialled at lower levels first.

"It's a tough issue. I don't know the answer," he said.