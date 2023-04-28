THREE-TIME Brisbane premiership player Darryl White says a less targeted approach to Charlie Cameron from the Lions midfield has helped get the best out of the livewire forward in the past three weeks.

Cameron has kicked 17 goals in his last three matches, including a career-best haul of seven against Greater Western Sydney in round six, to sit third in the race for the Coleman Medal.

White, a key part of Brisbane's three-peat of flags at the turn of the century, says simply getting the ball into the forward 50 and allowing Cameron to get to work, rather than actively seeking him out, has been part of the reason the 28-year-old has thrived.

"I thought the first few weeks, they were really trying to find him. A bloke like him, all you have to do is put it in the vicinity and he'll do the rest," White told Yokayi Footy ahead of the Lions' clash with Fremantle on Saturday.

"In the last couple of weeks, he's got a few over the top going back towards goal – that's where he's really dangerous. But even just popping it out in that space where he pops up for that little, short lead, he's been fantastic. It's been a reward for working up the field and pushing back with the ball.

"The Lions, as a unit, they're starting to gel a little bit better together and show a bit of cohesion through the midfield and the back half, which gives the forwards an opportunity to score."

The Lions attack has exploded since it scored just 53 points against the Western Bulldogs in round three, averaging 125 points to move to 4-2 on the season. In addition to Cameron's 17 goals in that time, spearheads Joe Daniher and Eric Hipwood have managed eight majors each.

Lions coach Chris Fagan says Cameron's hot streak is the result of a more cohesive unit across the ground and the likes of Daniher and Hipwood will ultimately benefit as well.

"I don't think it's anything I've done to harness him, he's just in a purple patch of form at the moment and he's the lucky forward that's getting the opportunities," Fagan said.

"It might be someone else this week, we try and share it around. We're a team, if you study us, we don't kick it to the same bloke too often in our forward line. We vary our targets and like to share the goals around.

"He's the lucky guy at the moment that's getting on the end of things."

Charlie Cameron celebrates a goal during the round six Greater Western Sydney and Brisbane clash at Manuke Oval on April 22, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Dockers speedster Brandon Walker went to Cameron in Freo's win over the Lions last season and would be favoured to do the same on Saturday, but coach Justin Longmuir says his entire defensive unit needs to step up.

"We've got some players down there with good speed, so it'll likely be one of those guys. We've got some players who've done the job before,' Longmuir said this week.

"All our backs are going to have their work cut out – they're a very dangerous forward line with multiple options. It'll help if we don't let them get the ball in there as much as they did on the weekend. We're just going to have to be a really strong defensive unit."

