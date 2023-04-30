Arguably the game of the round is the last as Adelaide (4-2) hosts Collingwood (5-1).

The Crows are on a four-match winning streak ahead of the clash at Adelaide Oval against a Magpies outfit coming off their Anzac Day win, but also a short turnaround.

Adelaide v Collingwood at Adelaide Oval, 4.10pm ACST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES
Adelaide: Harry Schoenberg
Collingwood: Will Kelly

Adelaide remains unchanged for the clash, while the Pies are boosted by the return of Taylor Adams from suspension and Nathan Murphy from injury, but Scott Pendlebury (eye) will miss and Trey Ruscoe has been dropped.

Richmond v Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium, 3.20pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES
Richmond: Judson Clarke
Gold Coast: Malcolm Rosas

