Judson Clarke celebrates a goal during Richmond's clash against Collingwood in round three, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

GEELONG veteran Zach Tuohy is a late out ahead of the Country game against Essendon at the MCG.

The Irishman missed training during the week and hasn’t recovered in time to play on Sunday.

Mitch Knevitt has replaced Tuohy in the 22.

Essendon v Geelong at the MCG, 1.10pm AEST

LATE CHANGES

Essendon: None

Geelong: Zach Tuohy replaced in selected side by Mitch Knevitt

SUBSTITUTES

Essendon: Will Snelling

Geelong: Tanner Bruhn

BOMBERS v CATS Follow it LIVE

After a slow start to the season, the Cats (3-3) have reeled off three straight wins, including an impressive 93-point belting of Sydney in a Grand Final rematch last week.

The Cats have lost reigning club best and fairest winner Cam Guthrie to a toe injury, with Jed Bews coming into the side.

There's a raft of changes for the Bombers, with Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti and Zach Merrett among the inclusions.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Match Previews R7: Essendon v Geelong Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Bombers and the Cats at the MCG.

Richmond and Gold Coast meet in what is an important early-season clash for both teams at Marvel Stadium.

The Tigers have won just one of their opening six games, to go with a draw, while the Suns are 2-4, with both sides falling adrift of the top eight.

Richmond v Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium, 3.20pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Richmond: Judson Clarke

Gold Coast: Malcolm Rosas

TIGERS v SUNS Follow it LIVE

Ruckman Ivan Soldo and defender Nathan Broad return for the Tigers, with Rhyan Mansell, Judson Clarke and Hugo Ralphsmith among those left out.

Gold Coast has brought in midfielders Rory Atkins and Alex Davies, while Alex Sexton will boost the forward line. Mac Andrew and Mal Rosas have been dropped while Touk Miller (knee) and Levi Casboult (managed) are also among the changes.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Match Previews R7: Richmond v Gold Coast Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Tigers and the Suns at Marvel Stadium.

Arguably the game of the round is the last as Adelaide (4-2) hosts Collingwood (5-1).

CROWS v MAGPIES Follow it LIVE

The Crows are on a four-match winning streak ahead of the clash at Adelaide Oval against a Magpies outfit coming off their Anzac Day win, but also a short turnaround.

Adelaide remains unchanged for the clash, while the Pies are boosted by the return of Taylor Adams from suspension and Nathan Murphy from injury, but Scott Pendlebury (eye) will miss and Trey Ruscoe has been dropped.