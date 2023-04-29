Josh Weddle poses with family ahead of his debut match for Hawthorn against the Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium in round seven, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

THE WESTERN Bulldogs will aim to celebrate captain Marcus Bontempelli's 200th match in style when they face bottom-of-the-table Hawthorn at Marvel Stadium.

The Dogs are just starting to hit their straps after an indifferent start to the year, but come up against a hungry Hawks outfit that narrowly lost to the Giants and Crows in the dying minutes of their past two games.

BULLDOGS v HAWKS Follow it LIVE

The Western Bulldogs have named Toby McLean as their substitute, while Jack Scrimshaw is Hawthorn's sub.

The Hawks have swung the axe, with Denver Grainger-Barras, Cam Mackenzie, Ned Long and Connor Macdonald dropped. Josh Weddle and Max Ramsden will debut, while Mitch Lewis will make his long-awaited return from a pre-season knee injury. Will Day is back after serving a two-match suspension for a dangerous tackle, while Josh Ward is back in the team.

Bailey Smith is back from a calf injury, while Tom Liberatore will miss due to concussion.

Western Bulldogs v Hawthorn at Marvel Stadium, 4.35pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES



SUBSTITUTES

Western Bulldogs: Toby McLean

Hawthorn: Jack Scrimshaw

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Match Previews R7: Western Bulldogs v Hawthorn Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Bulldogs and the Hawks at Marvel Stadium.

Off the back of a stirring win over Richmond in the Anzac Day eve clash, thanks largely to young gun Jacob van Rooyen's three last-quarter goals, Melbourne faces North Melbourne in a primetime match at the MCG on Saturday night.

The Dees are looking to continue their push for a top-four berth, while the Roos - having won their opening two games of the season - are coming off a fourth straight loss.

DEMONS v KANGAROOS Follow it LIVE

The Roos have been dealt a blow with important midfielder Luke Davies-Uniacke sitting out the match against the Dees with a heel injury. They will be bolstered however by the return of co-captain Jy Simpkin from a hand injury, with Callum Coleman-Jones also included. Will Phillips and Dan Howe have been dropped.

Josh Schache will play his first game for the Dees, with Harrison Petty out due to concussion.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Match Previews R7: Melbourne v North Melbourne Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Demons and the Kangaroos at the MCG.

The final game of the day sees struggling West Coast up against Carlton at Optus Stadium.

There are plenty of question marks over the Blues at the moment after falling to Adelaide two weeks ago and then St Kilda last Sunday.

EAGLES v BLUES Follow it LIVE

But this match comes at a good time for Michael Voss' men, up against an Eagles side with an ever-growing injury list.

Sam Docherty's shock inclusion is welcome news for Blues fans, with the important defender recovering faster than expected from knee surgery. Adam Saad is also an important inclusion, with the Blues sorely missing his pace off half-back last week against St Kilda. Matthew Kennedy has been omitted, while Jesse Motlop has been suspended and Lachie Cowan managed. Brodie Kemp comes into the team for the first time since round 16 last year.

Shannon Hurn is back for the Eagles, but Luke Shuey is out again with a hamstring injury. Zane Trew has been dropped, while forward Xavier O'Neill has been recalled.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Match Previews R7: West Coast v Carlton Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Eagles and the Blues at Optus Stadium.

Sydney v Greater Western Sydney at the SCG, 2.10pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Sydney: Marc Sheather

Greater Western Sydney: Harry Rowston

SWANS v GIANTS Follow it LIVE

Brisbane v Fremantle at the Gabba, 1.45pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Brisbane: Noah Answerth

Fremantle: Neil Erasmus

LIONS v DOCKERS Follow it LIVE