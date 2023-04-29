Brennan Cox breaks away from Eric Hipwood during round seven, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

THE SWANS will unveil a debutant in Saturday's Sydney Derby, with Marc Sheather to play his first game.

Sheather, a Sydney Academy graduate who was taken in the 2021 Rookie Draft as a category B rookie, has been named as the substitute.

The 20-year-old is a medium forward and has played four VFL games this year.

Sydney has recalled Lance Franklin and Tom McCartin, for his 100th game, to play Greater Western Sydney, who have named Harry Rowston as its substitute.

The Giants have selected former Melbourne forward Toby Bedford to play his first game for the club after moving in the off-season.

The Swans will take on Greater Western Sydney in the cross-town clash on Saturday afternoon.

Before the turf war kicks off at 2.10pm AEST, Fremantle will be looking to turn things around when it travels to the Gabba to face Brisbane at 1.45pm.

The Dockers have won just two of their opening six games, and while Justin Longmuir has refused to hit the panic button just yet, they will need to start clicking quickly if they want to remain in the finals race.

LIONS v DOCKERS Follow it LIVE

The Lions, on the other hand, are flying after posting three wins on the trot over Collingwood, North Melbourne and Greater Western Sydney - the team scoring more than 100 points in each of those victories.

With the likes of Charlie Cameron, Joe Daniher and Jack Gunston in the attacking 50, Brisbane's forward line poses a constant threat to even the best defences.

Sam Switkowski is back for the Dockers after overcoming a calf injury, with Nathan O'Driscoll also making his way back into the side. Michael Frederick will miss through an adductor injury, while Corey Wagner has been dropped.

For Brisbane, Ryan Lester comes into the team at the expense of Darragh Joyce.

Brisbane v Fremantle at the Gabba, 1.45pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Brisbane: Noah Answerth

Fremantle: Neil Erasmus

Match Previews R7: Brisbane v Fremantle

Sydney takes on GWS in the local derby at the SCG in the second match of the day, with the Swans aiming to bounce back from last week's horror outing against Geelong.

The Swans have been hit hard by injury over the past few weeks, with the likes of Lance Franklin, Dane Rampe and Tom McCartin all on the sidelines.

SWANS v GIANTS Follow it LIVE

The return of McCartin from concussion will bolster the Swans' depleted backline, while Franklin will provide some forward firepower. Robbie Fox will miss due to concussion, while Matt Roberts has a knee injury. Justin McInerney has been dropped.

The Giants are battling personnel issues of their own, with key defender Sam Taylor and Adam Kennedy out due to injury, and Callan Ward missing because of suspension.

Sydney v Greater Western Sydney at the SCG, 2.10pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Sydney: Marc Sheather

Greater Western Sydney: Harry Rowston

Match Previews R7: Sydney v GWS

The Western Bulldogs will aim to celebrate captain Marcus Bontempelli's 200th match in style when they face bottom-of-the-table Hawthorn at Marvel Stadium.

The Dogs are just starting to hit their straps after an indifferent start to the year, but come up against a hungry Hawks outfit that narrowly lost to the Giants and Crows in the dying minutes of their past two games.

BULLDOGS v HAWKS Follow it LIVE

The Hawks have swung the axe, with Denver Grainger-Barras, Cam Mackenzie, Noah Long and Connor Macdonald dropped. Josh Weddle and Max Ramsden will debut, while Mitch Lewis will make his long-awaited return from a pre-season knee injury. Will Day is back after serving a two-match suspension for a dangerous tackle, while Josh Ward is back in the team.

Bailey Smith is back from a calf injury, while Tom Liberatore will miss due to concussion.

Match Previews R7: Western Bulldogs v Hawthorn

Off the back of a stirring win over Richmond in the Anzac Day eve clash, thanks largely to young gun Jacob van Rooyen's three last-quarter goals, Melbourne faces North Melbourne in a primetime match at the MCG on Saturday night.

The Dees are looking to continue their push for a top-four berth, while the Roos - having won their opening two games of the season - are coming off a fourth straight loss.

DEMONS v KANGAROOS Follow it LIVE

The Roos have been dealt a blow with important midfielder Luke Davies-Uniacke sitting out the match against the Dees with a heel injury. They will be bolstered however by the return of co-captain Jy Simpkin from a hand injury, with Callum Coleman-Jones also included. Will Phillips and Dan Howe have been dropped.

Josh Schache will play his first game for the Dees, with Harrison Petty out due to concussion.

Match Previews R7: Melbourne v North Melbourne

The final game of the day sees struggling West Coast up against Carlton at Optus Stadium.

There are plenty of question marks over the Blues at the moment after falling to Adelaide two weeks ago and then St Kilda last Sunday.

EAGLES v BLUES Follow it LIVE

But this match comes at a good time for Michael Voss' men, up against an Eagles side with an ever-growing injury list.

Sam Docherty's shock inclusion is welcome news for Blues fans, with the important defender recovering faster than expected from knee surgery. Adam Saad is also an important inclusion, with the Blues sorely missing his pace off half-back last week against St Kilda. Matthew Kennedy has been omitted, while Jesse Motlop has been suspended and Lachie Cowan managed. Brodie Kemp comes into the team for the first time since round 16 last year.

Shannon Hurn is back for the Eagles, but Luke Shuey is out again with a hamstring injury. Zane Trew has been dropped, while forward Xavier O'Neill has been recalled.