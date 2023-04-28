Josh Schache during Melbourne's official team photo day at AAMI Park on February 27, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE forward Josh Schache has been rewarded for his outstanding form in the VFL and will make his club debut in the Demons' clash with North Melbourne on Saturday night.

The 25-year-old has mounted a strong case playing for Casey in recent weeks, kicking nine goals across three games at the lower level.

The former Western Bulldogs and Brisbane forward was close to a debut last week in Melbourne's clash with Richmond after being named emergency and held back from the VFL following his four-goal haul in round five.

Melbourne coach Simon Goodwin says the former No.2 pick had "earned" his spot in the side.

"He has come in to our environment and worked really hard on some of the things in his game that he needed to and wanted to," Goodwin told reporters on Friday.

"He has been able to play some really dominant VFL footy over a number of weeks now, he has been pushing for the last month."

Schache replaces Harrison Petty (concussion) and will join cult hero Jacob van Rooyen in a new-look Demons forward line, with premiership forwards Tom McDonald and Ben Brown to line-up for Casey.

North Melbourne has been hit by the injury-enforced withdrawal of star on-baller Luke Davies-Uniacke (heel) for the clash, however the Roos have regained co-captain Jy Simpkin from a hand injury and recalled ruck-forward Callum Coleman-Jones.

North won its opening two matches of the season but has since lost four in a row and sit in 15th spot on the ladder, but Goodwin said the third-placed Demons remained wary.

"They're a young group that have travelled," Goodwin said of the Kangaroos.

"They get some experience back in their team this week and some high-quality players.

"Their best is on the improve. They're a team that is coming through, they have got a lot of talent and mixed with a bit of experience.

"They're a contest team, they do well at stoppage and it's going to be one of those games where conditions might be a bit slippery.

"So it's going to be a contest-based game and one we will have to be up for because they're pretty good in that phase of the game."