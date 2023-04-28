Scott Pendlebury handballs during Collingwood's clash against Geelong in round one, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

SCOTT Pendlebury has withdrawn from Collingwood’s round seven match against Adelaide after copping a poke in the eye in the Magpies' thrilling 13-point victory over Essendon on Anzac Day.

Finlay Macrae comes into the side and is named on the extended bench.

Collingwood coach Craig McRae said Pendlebury’s eye was still "not quite right" and had decided to rest his former captain for the clash against the fifth-placed Crows.

"Pendles is going to be out, we named him in our squad. He won't play. He got a bit of a poke in the eye which I think most of you have seen. He's not quite right at the moment so we've just made a decision to look after him."

Collingwood will take on Adelaide at Adelaide Oval on Sunday afternoon.

More to come