ESSENDON will welcome back Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti against Geelong for his first game since his heartwarming round one cameo against Hawthorn.
The livewire forward is among four ins for the Bombers, who also get captain Zach Merrett back from suspension. Alwyn Davey jnr and Will Snelling have been dropped, while former skipper Dyson Heppell and forward Jye Menzie have been managed off a five-day break.
Cam Guthrie (toe) is out of the Geelong side, making room for Jed Bews.
Richmond has swung four changes ahead of its clash with Gold Coast, bringing in ruckman Ivan Soldo and defender Nathan Broad, who has served his four-game suspension for a dangerous tackle in round two.
Rhyan Mansell, Judson Clarke and Hugo Ralphsmith have been left out, while Maurice Rioli (hamstring) and Dion Prestia (managed) also make way.
Gold Coast has brought in midfielders Rory Atkins and Alex Davies to face the Tigers at Marvel Stadium, while Alex Sexton will boost the forward line. Mac Andrew and Mal Rosas have been dropped while Touk Miller (knee) and Levi Casboult (managed) are also among the changes.
Adelaide will go into the huge clash with Collingwood unchanged. The Magpies will be boosted by the return of Taylor Adams from suspension and Nathan Murphy from injury, but champion Scott Pendlebury (eye) will miss and Trey Ruscoe has been dropped.
FRIDAY, APRIL 28
St Kilda v Port Adelaide at Marvel Stadium, 7.50pm AEST
ST KILDA
In: Nil
Out: M.Windhager (sub)
Last week's sub: Marcus Windhager
PORT ADELAIDE
In: J.Burgoyne, C.Dixon
Out: T.Jonas (suspension), K.Farrell (jaw), T.Marshall (concussion)
Last week's sub: Dylan Williams
SATURDAY, APRIL 29
Brisbane v Fremantle at the Gabba, 1.45pm AEST
BRISBANE
In: R.Lester
Out: D.Joyce (omitted), J.Lyons (sub)
Last week's sub: Jarryd Lyons
FREMANTLE
In: S.Switkowski, N.O'Driscoll
Out: M.Frederick (adductor), C.Wagner (omitted), J.Corbett (sub)
Last week's sub: Josh Corbett
Sydney v Greater Western Sydney at the SCG, 2.10pm AEST
SYDNEY
In: T.McCartin, L.Franklin, A.Sheldrick
Out: J.McInerney (omitted), R.Fox (concussion), M.Roberts (knee), W.Gould (sub)
Last week's sub: Will Gould
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY
In: T.Bedford, T.Green, C.Brown
Out: H.Rowston (omitted), C.Ward (suspension), S.Taylor (hamstring), A.Kennedy (knee)
New: Toby Bedford
Last week's sub: Adam Kennedy
Western Bulldogs v Hawthorn at Marvel Stadium, 4.35pm AEST
WESTERN BULLDOGS
In: B.Smith
Out: T.McLean (omitted), T.Liberatore (concussion)
Last week's sub: Lachlan McNeil
HAWTHORN
In: J.Weddle, J.Ward, M.Ramsden, M.Lewis, W.Day
Out: D.Grainger-Barras (omitted), C.Mackenzie (omitted), N.Long (omitted), C.Macdonald (omitted), M.Lynch (injured), J.Scrimshaw (sub)
New: Josh Weddle, Max Ramsden
Last week's sub: Jack Scrimshaw
Melbourne v North Melbourne at the MCG, 7.25pm AEST
MELBOURNE
In: J.Schache
Out: H.Petty (concussion), B.Laurie (sub)
New: Josh Schache
Last week's sub: Bailey Laurie
NORTH MELBOURNE
In: J.Simpkin, C.Coleman-Jones
Out: D.Tucker (omitted), W.Phillips (omitted), D.Howe (omitted)
Last week's sub: Liam Shiels
West Coast v Carlton at Optus Stadium, 5.30pm AWST
WEST COAST
In: S.Hurn, X.O'Neill
Out: L.Shuey (ankle/hamstring), Z.Trew (omitted), R.Bazzo (sub)
Last week's sub: Rhett Bazzo
CARLTON
In: B.Kemp, S.Docherty, A.Saad
Out: M.Kennedy (omitted), J.Motlop (suspension), L.Cowan (managed), L.O'Brien (sub)
Last week's sub: Lochie O'Brien
SUNDAY, APRIL 30
Essendon v Geelong at the MCG, 1.10pm AEST
ESSENDON
In: Z.Merrett, N.Hind, M.D'Ambrosio, A.McDonald-Tipungwuti
Out: A.Davey Jnr (omitted), W.Snelling (omitted), J.Laverde (shoulder), D.Heppell (managed), J.Menzie (managed)
Last week's sub: Ben Hobbs
GEELONG
In: J.Bews
Out: C.Guthrie (toe), M.Knevitt (sub)
Last week's sub: Mitch Knevitt
Richmond v Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium, 3.20pm AEST
RICHMOND
In: N.Broad, T.Sonsie, I.Soldo, J.Ross
Out: R.Mansell (omitted), J.Clarke (omitted), H.Ralphsmith (omitted), M.Rioli (hamstring), D.Prestia (managed)
Last week's sub: Hugo Ralphsmith
GOLD COAST
In: R.Atkins, A.Davies, A.Sexton
Out: M.Andrew (omitted), M.Rosas (omitted), T.Miller (knee), L.Casboult (rested)
Last week's sub: Bailey Humphrey
Adelaide v Collingwood at Adelaide Oval, 4.10pm ACST
ADELAIDE
In: Nil
Out: N.McHenry (sub)
Last week's sub: Ned McHenry
COLLINGWOOD
In: N.Murphy, T.Adams
Out: T.Ruscoe (omitted), S.Pendlebury (eye), W.Kelly (sub)
Last week's sub: Will Kelly