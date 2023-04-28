ESSENDON will welcome back Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti against Geelong for his first game since his heartwarming round one cameo against Hawthorn.

The livewire forward is among four ins for the Bombers, who also get captain Zach Merrett back from suspension. Alwyn Davey jnr and Will Snelling have been dropped, while former skipper Dyson Heppell and forward Jye Menzie have been managed off a five-day break.

Cam Guthrie (toe) is out of the Geelong side, making room for Jed Bews.

Richmond has swung four changes ahead of its clash with Gold Coast, bringing in ruckman Ivan Soldo and defender Nathan Broad, who has served his four-game suspension for a dangerous tackle in round two.

Rhyan Mansell, Judson Clarke and Hugo Ralphsmith have been left out, while Maurice Rioli (hamstring) and Dion Prestia (managed) also make way.

Gold Coast has brought in midfielders Rory Atkins and Alex Davies to face the Tigers at Marvel Stadium, while Alex Sexton will boost the forward line. Mac Andrew and Mal Rosas have been dropped while Touk Miller (knee) and Levi Casboult (managed) are also among the changes.

Adelaide will go into the huge clash with Collingwood unchanged. The Magpies will be boosted by the return of Taylor Adams from suspension and Nathan Murphy from injury, but champion Scott Pendlebury (eye) will miss and Trey Ruscoe has been dropped.

FRIDAY, APRIL 28

St Kilda v Port Adelaide at Marvel Stadium, 7.50pm AEST

ST KILDA 

In: Nil
Out: M.Windhager (sub)

Last week's sub: Marcus Windhager

PORT ADELAIDE

In: J.Burgoyne, C.Dixon
Out: T.Jonas (suspension), K.Farrell (jaw), T.Marshall (concussion)

Last week's sub: Dylan Williams

SATURDAY, APRIL 29

Brisbane v Fremantle at the Gabba, 1.45pm AEST

BRISBANE

In: R.Lester
Out: D.Joyce (omitted), J.Lyons (sub)

Last week's sub: Jarryd Lyons

FREMANTLE

In: S.Switkowski, N.O'Driscoll
Out: M.Frederick (adductor), C.Wagner (omitted), J.Corbett (sub)

Last week's sub: Josh Corbett

Sydney v Greater Western Sydney at the SCG, 2.10pm AEST

SYDNEY

In: T.McCartin, L.Franklin, A.Sheldrick
Out: J.McInerney (omitted), R.Fox (concussion), M.Roberts (knee), W.Gould (sub)

Last week's sub: Will Gould

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: T.Bedford, T.Green, C.Brown
Out: H.Rowston (omitted), C.Ward (suspension), S.Taylor (hamstring), A.Kennedy (knee)

New: Toby Bedford

Last week's sub: Adam Kennedy

Western Bulldogs v Hawthorn at Marvel Stadium, 4.35pm AEST

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: B.Smith
Out: T.McLean (omitted), T.Liberatore (concussion)

Last week's sub: Lachlan McNeil

HAWTHORN

In: J.Weddle, J.Ward, M.Ramsden, M.Lewis, W.Day
Out: D.Grainger-Barras (omitted), C.Mackenzie (omitted), N.Long (omitted), C.Macdonald (omitted), M.Lynch (injured), J.Scrimshaw (sub)

New: Josh Weddle, Max Ramsden

Last week's sub: Jack Scrimshaw

Melbourne v North Melbourne  at the MCG, 7.25pm AEST

MELBOURNE

In: J.Schache
Out: H.Petty (concussion), B.Laurie (sub)   

New: Josh Schache            

Last week's sub: Bailey Laurie

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: J.Simpkin, C.Coleman-Jones
Out: D.Tucker (omitted), W.Phillips (omitted), D.Howe (omitted)

Last week's sub: Liam Shiels

West Coast v Carlton at Optus Stadium, 5.30pm AWST

WEST COAST

In: S.Hurn, X.O'Neill
Out: L.Shuey (ankle/hamstring), Z.Trew (omitted), R.Bazzo (sub)

Last week's sub: Rhett Bazzo

CARLTON

In: B.Kemp, S.Docherty, A.Saad
Out: M.Kennedy (omitted), J.Motlop (suspension), L.Cowan (managed), L.O'Brien (sub)

Last week's sub: Lochie O'Brien

SUNDAY, APRIL 30

Essendon v Geelong at the MCG, 1.10pm AEST

ESSENDON

In: Z.Merrett, N.Hind, M.D'Ambrosio, A.McDonald-Tipungwuti
Out: A.Davey Jnr (omitted), W.Snelling (omitted), J.Laverde (shoulder), D.Heppell (managed), J.Menzie (managed)

Last week's sub: Ben Hobbs

GEELONG

In: J.Bews
Out: C.Guthrie (toe), M.Knevitt (sub)

Last week's sub: Mitch Knevitt

Richmond v Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium, 3.20pm AEST

RICHMOND

In: N.Broad, T.Sonsie, I.Soldo, J.Ross
Out: R.Mansell (omitted), J.Clarke (omitted), H.Ralphsmith (omitted), M.Rioli (hamstring), D.Prestia (managed)

Last week's sub: Hugo Ralphsmith

GOLD COAST

In: R.Atkins, A.Davies, A.Sexton
Out: M.Andrew (omitted), M.Rosas (omitted), T.Miller (knee), L.Casboult (rested)

Last week's sub: Bailey Humphrey

Adelaide v Collingwood at Adelaide Oval, 4.10pm ACST

ADELAIDE

In: Nil
Out: N.McHenry (sub)

Last week's sub: Ned McHenry

COLLINGWOOD

In: N.Murphy, T.Adams
Out: T.Ruscoe (omitted), S.Pendlebury (eye), W.Kelly (sub)

Last week's sub: Will Kelly