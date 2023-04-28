Michael Voss addresses his team during the R6 clash between Carlton and St Kilda at Marvel Stadium on April 23, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

FRUSTRATED Carlton coach Michael Voss has hit out at the AFL over the "crazy" need to omit a player from the team's 22 to be included as the substitute.

Voss has confirmed Matt Kennedy will be the Blues' sub against West Coast on Saturday night, less than 24 hours after the midfielder was listed as omitted.

FANTASY LATEST Tips, strategy, draft, podcasts, more

Kennedy's perceived axing following a disappointing loss against St Kilda came as a shock to some Carlton supporters, but Voss clarified the 26-year-old would play a role against the Eagles.

The former Brisbane Lions champion said clubs were required to omit a player from the 22 when naming their teams ahead of a round if they wanted to be the sub.

"Matty will be sub so I don't mind disclosing that," Voss said at Optus Stadium on Friday.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Footy Feed: Carlton miracle, mixed Bomber fortunes, Bud's back Sarah Olle and Josh Gabelich look at the Round 7 teams

"That's just the nature of the way we select the teams now.

"It's just really one of the craziest rules I've ever seen, the fact you have to omit someone to put someone back in I just don't know why he can't be named the 23 but it is what it is."

MEDICAL ROOM Check out the full injury list

Voss remains confused by the system, and he is not the only one.

Richmond coach Damien Hardwick was livid about "omitting" Trent Cotchin for the Tigers' round four clash with the Western Bulldogs even though the three-time premiership captain was always going to be the sub.

"I think it's ridiculous that we've got to do it and we need to get it fixed. It's farcical that we've got to do it," Hardwick said after the defeat at the MCG.

Matthew Kennedy looks to pass the ball during the R2 match between Carlton and Geelong at the MCG on March 23, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"It'd be nice if the AFL could do something about that so it doesn't create a big story."

Voss said he and the Blues had put in a "submission" and sought out an explanation from the AFL, but they continue to be perplexed.

"What we're told is that there's a few laws that need to be rewritten - that's at least what we've been told," Voss said.

"Hopefully by the time we get to the end of the year, they look at it pretty closely and actually spend a bit of time rewriting the rules because it needs to change."

The AFL has been approached for comment.