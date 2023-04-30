COLLINGWOOD has remarkably done it again, flying home to incredibly beat Adelaide by a point on Sunday.
The Magpies kicked the final three goals of the game at Adelaide Oval to overcome the Crows 8.11 (59) to 7.16 (58).
CROWS v MAGPIES Full match coverage and stats
Just days after coming from 28 points down at three-quarter time to stun Essendon, the Magpies did it again.
Ash Johnson deliberately forced a behind to bring scores level before Steele Sidebottom kicked the match-winning point with just over 20 seconds left.
Josh Daicos (31 disposals and a goal) was huge late, while Tom Mitchell (29 disposals and seven clearances) played well.
Jordan Dawson (30 disposals) and Rory Laird (29) worked hard for the Crows, who were left to rue their inaccuracy.
More to come
ADELAIDE 3.6 3.10 6.15 7.16 (58)
COLLINGWOOD 0.2 3.4 5.5 8.11 (59)
GOALS
Adelaide: Pedlar 2, Jones 2, Walker, Sloane, Rankine
Collingwood: Mihocek 3, Noble, Johnson, Hoskin-Elliott, Frampton, J.Daicos