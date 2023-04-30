John Noble and Nick Daicos celebrate a goal during Collingwood's win over Adelaide in round seven, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

COLLINGWOOD has remarkably done it again, flying home to incredibly beat Adelaide by a point on Sunday.

The Magpies kicked the final three goals of the game at Adelaide Oval to overcome the Crows 8.11 (59) to 7.16 (58).

CROWS v MAGPIES Full match coverage and stats

Just days after coming from 28 points down at three-quarter time to stun Essendon, the Magpies did it again.

Ash Johnson deliberately forced a behind to bring scores level before Steele Sidebottom kicked the match-winning point with just over 20 seconds left.

Josh Daicos (31 disposals and a goal) was huge late, while Tom Mitchell (29 disposals and seven clearances) played well.

Jordan Dawson (30 disposals) and Rory Laird (29) worked hard for the Crows, who were left to rue their inaccuracy.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 01:10 Tempers flare after Walker's fiery opener Tensions boil over after the Crows get stuck into Nick Daicos following Taylor Walker's goal

00:43 Rankine's magical moves get Adelaide Oval rocking Izak Rankine does what he does best in this mesmerising goal

00:24 Big Magpie subbed after innocuous boot catches leg The Pies lose Nathan Kreuger to injury after the utility receives an inadvertent knock to the knee from teammate Jamie Elliott

00:32 Mihocek making presence felt in super double Brody Mihocek punishes the careless Crows with these two goals to trim the margin

00:39 Sloane raises noise level after massive tackle and goal Rory Sloane lays a huge tackle on Beau McCreery and makes no mistake in front of the big sticks

00:38 Daicos dashes through in flash as Pies hit back Josh Daicos edges the Magpies one step closer after finding himself in the right spot at the right time

00:47 Murphy down in huge clash after tremendous courage Nathan Murphy shows no fear to get his hands on the footy before copping heavy contact from Darcy Fogarty

00:59 Noble's epic launch primes Magpies for wild finish Collingwood small defender John Noble drifts forward and nails this mighty kick on the run late in the game

03:33 Last two mins: They've done it again! Pies sink Crows late Enjoy the thrilling final moments between Adelaide and Collingwood in round seven

ADELAIDE 3.6 3.10 6.15 7.16 (58)

COLLINGWOOD 0.2 3.4 5.5 8.11 (59)

GOALS

Adelaide: Pedlar 2, Jones 2, Walker, Sloane, Rankine

Collingwood: Mihocek 3, Noble, Johnson, Hoskin-Elliott, Frampton, J.Daicos